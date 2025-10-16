Chris Evans Ditches the Shield for a Jockstrap in ‘Honey Don’t!’

Okay, okay. I know we’ve already talked about this, but can we please talk about it again? Because that Chris Evans jockstrap scene from Honey Don’t!? Still living rent-free in my head, and I have a feeling it’s doing the same for you.

For those who might have missed it (or, let’s be honest, who are just now re-watching it on repeat), the internet was blessed when Peacock dropped a very revealing clip of Chris Evans in a white jockstrap, shirtless and full of chaotic energy, for his role as Reverend Drew Devlin in the dark comedy Honey Don’t!—and yes, it was exactly as glorious as it sounds.

Honey Don’t!: The Scene We Can’t Unsee

So, let’s refresh the memory banks. In Honey Don’t!, Evans plays a cult leader—yes, a cult leader—in a story that revolves around a small-town private investigator (played by Margaret Qualley) unraveling strange deaths linked to a mysterious church. Think small-town mystery with dark comedy vibes, and then bam, you get a scene of Chris Evans struttin’ around in a jockstrap that we all know was 100% for the fans. The movie is directed by Ethan Coen and just hit Peacock after its August release, and, honestly, this scene may just be the reason we’re all now suddenly subscribed to the streamer.

This isn’t the first time Chris Evans has gone the extra mile in the name of fan service. I mean, hello, this is the same guy who’s always willing to flex his muscles for the camera. But this? This scene in particular? Oh, it’s next level.

Fans Are Losing It Over the Jockstrap Moment

And I’m not alone in this. The comments from fans were practically dripping with the same thirst we’ve all been holding back for years. Let’s take a look at what they had to say about the moment:

Yeah, I think we can all agree that we didn’t just watch a movie scene—we witnessed a cultural reset. If anything, the Honey Don’t! jockstrap moment is what the internet was made for. The fans knew it, Chris knew it, and honestly, even Peacock knew it. (Let’s give them a round of applause for knowing exactly what their subscribers needed.)

From Captain America to Cult Leader: The Evolution of Chris Evans

I know, I know—you probably thought Chris Evans was going to stay in his superhero lane forever, but plot twist: the guy is having way more fun in his post-Captain America era than we ever could’ve predicted. He’s playing cult leaders. He’s giving us more than just biceps; he’s giving us charisma with a side of cheeky humor. And this scene? Yeah, it’s proof that Evans is finally embracing the freedom to take risks—and those risks come with a jockstrap.

The best part? While we can all still appreciate him in his patriotic, shield-tossing days, this is a different Chris Evans. A wilder, more free-spirited version who’s ready to push boundaries. He’s no longer just the Marvel superhero we know and love; he’s also the guy who will leave us speechless in a jockstrap. And honestly, we’re here for it.

A Little Throwback to the Moment We Need to Revisit

As much as I would love to give you a “but wait, there’s more!” teaser, I’m pretty sure the only thing we’re all waiting for now is the next scene. You know, the one where Chris Evans somehow manages to raise the bar even higher than before (if that’s even possible at this point).

It’s been just a few weeks since the scene dropped, but honestly? I feel like I’ve been watching it on loop for a solid month. So let’s just say it again: Chris Evans in a jockstrap is the gift that keeps on giving.

So, yeah, we may have talked about it before—but let’s be real, it deserves to be talked about again. You’re welcome, everyone. You’re welcome.