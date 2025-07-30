Chris Housman’s ‘Hidin’ Something’ Is Gay Country with a Killer Twist

If The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” had a rainbow-colored, sexy, and slightly murderous cousin, it would definitely be Chris Housman’s latest release, “Hidin’ Something.” The new single and its accompanying music video, which just dropped today, takes the iconic story of a woman exacting revenge on her cheating spouse to a whole new level. This time, it’s not just about love gone wrong—there’s a bit of queerness, a dash of glam, and, of course, a lot of country sass. Oh, and did we mention the Real Housewives of Orange County’s very own Braunwyn Windham-Burke (aka Spinner)? She’s playing the role of the woman scorned, and she’s here to serve some serious vengeance.

RELATED: Chris Housman Is ‘Guilty As Sin’ In Sexy New Music Video

The Gayer, Murderous Cousin of “Goodbye Earl”

Advertisement

From the opening chords, “Hidin’ Something” feels like the country anthem you didn’t know you needed. The premise is simple yet deliciously juicy: a woman finds out her husband is cheating—but wait for it—he’s cheating on her with another man. Enter Chris Housman, who’s playing the role of the husband’s lover. What follows is a classic revenge plot, where the betrayed woman (Braunwyn) decides that the only way to move on is to make sure her no-good, two-timing husband doesn’t live to see another day.

RELATED: Conan Gray and Corey Fogelmanis Capture the Ache of Letting Go

It’s a campy, over-the-top romp that blends the darker side of country music with a twist of fabulous queerness. Think “Goodbye Earl,” but with more glitter, a dash of murder mystery, and just a hint more sass. Oh, and it’s definitely more gay.

Chris Housman: The Gayer Goodbye Earl We’ve All Been Waiting For

Advertisement

Housman—who has been openly out in the country music scene for years—shared his excitement about the song on YouTube: “Hidin’ Something is hands down one of my favorite songs I’ve written so far. While I suppose I’ve always dreamt deep down of having my own ‘Goodbye Earl’ moment, it’s certainly not an easy thing to write…” He goes on to explain how the song came to him “randomly in the shower like a download”—which, as anyone who’s written a song in the shower can attest, sounds like a very country songwriter moment.

As he continues, Housman reveals that the song’s themes go deeper than just personal revenge: “It’s been SO incredibly fun to explore a little different side of Country music for me, both topically and sonically.” And if there’s one thing Housman knows, it’s that country music has long lacked songs that “stick up for and celebrate women.” “Hidin’ Something” does that with a vengeance, making it a perfect anthem for anyone who’s ever felt wronged by a partner—and it’s no surprise that Housman, with his uniquely queer country sensibility, is the one to bring it to life.

A Celebration of Women, Queerness, and Country Vibes

Advertisement

One of the most refreshing things about “Hidin’ Something” is how it combines classic country themes—revenge, love, betrayal—with a modern queer lens. It’s a bold declaration that country music is for everyone, including those who have often been on the margins of the genre. Housman has long been a champion for LGBTQ+ visibility in country music, and this video continues that tradition, blending camp, sex appeal, and storytelling in a way that has been sorely lacking in the mainstream country world.

“I’ve always dreamt deep down of having my own ‘Goodbye Earl’ moment,” Housman admits. Well, now he’s had it—and it’s a whole lot gayer, and a lot more fabulous.

For fans of queer country, this video is a must-watch. And for those who just want a catchy, vengeful anthem to belt out on a Friday night, well, you’ve just found your new obsession. Check out the music video for “Hidin’ Something” now and prepare to be hooked.

Advertisement

Watch the “Hidin’ Something” music video here.