‘Clayface’ Is Bringing Nightmare Fuel to the DC Universe

Superhero movies are about to get a lot… squishier.

The DC Universe is stepping into darker territory with Clayface, a body horror-inspired take on one of its most unsettling villains. And if the trailer is anything to go by, this isn’t your usual capes-and-heroics situation—it’s something far more twisted.

With the tagline “Look. Fear. In. The. Face.” the film wastes no time setting the tone. This is horror, not just drama. And yes, it’s going all in on the clay.

A Star Is Born… Then Broken

At the center of the story is Matt Hagen, who was bisexual in the comics, played by Tom Rhys Harries—an up-and-coming actor whose life takes a brutal turn when his face is disfigured by a gangster.

Desperate and out of options, Hagen turns to science for a fix. Enter Dr. Caitlin Bates, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, whose experimental solution doesn’t just heal him—it transforms him into something else entirely.

Something… not human.

The result? A body made of clay, capable of shifting, morphing, and (based on the trailer) doing some very unsettling things to itself.

Body Horror Takes Center Stage

Let’s be clear—this isn’t subtle.

The trailer leans heavily into body horror, a genre that focuses on the grotesque transformation of the human body. Think distortion, mutation, and the kind of visuals that make you wince and rewind.

Fans have already clocked the shift in tone. One comment summed it up perfectly: if you didn’t know the character, you might think this was a Blumhouse horror film.

And honestly? That’s kind of the point.

This version of Clayface isn’t just a villain—it’s a tragedy. A man whose desperation leads him down a path where he quite literally loses himself.

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Gotham Gets Gritty

Joining the chaos is Max Minghella, who plays a Gotham City police detective—and notably, the romantic partner of Dr. Bates. That dynamic alone suggests we’re getting more than just transformation horror; there’s also emotional conflict and moral tension baked into the story.

Reports indicate that the film draws inspiration from Batman: The Animated Series, which is known for its deeper, more tragic takes on villains. If that influence holds, expect Clayface to be as emotionally compelling as he is terrifying.

A Villain With History

Clayface isn’t new to the DC world. The character first appeared in Detective Comics back in 1940 and has since popped up across multiple adaptations.

From live-action shows like Gotham and Pennyworth to animated appearances and even Birds of Prey, Clayface has always been a shape-shifting wildcard.

But this? This feels different.

This feels like the character is finally getting the full horror treatment he’s always deserved.

Fans Are Already Obsessed (and Slightly Concerned)

Early reactions to the trailer are exactly what you’d expect: excitement mixed with curiosity—and a little confusion.

Fans are loving the darker direction, with comments praising the focus on villain storytelling and the “sick vibe” of the visuals. Others are intrigued by just how far the film will go with its horror elements.

And then there’s the real question floating around online: does he spend the whole movie… mushing his face around?

Probably not. But honestly? We might find out.

A Breakout Moment in the Making

While Tom Rhys Harries isn’t new to acting—having appeared in projects like Doctor Who and Suspicion—this could very well be his biggest role yet.

Taking on a character as physically and emotionally demanding as Clayface is no small feat. It’s messy, intense, and likely requires a performance that goes beyond the usual superhero formula.

Mark Your Calendars

Clayface is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2026, under Warner Bros. Pictures, as part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Which, if this film is anything to go by, is shaping up to be a lot darker—and a lot more daring—than expected.

Pretty Isn’t the Goal

If you’re looking for polished heroes and clean-cut transformations, this might not be your movie.

But if you’re ready for something strange, unsettling, and unapologetically weird? Clayface is coming—and it’s bringing the mess with it.

And honestly, we love a villain who isn’t afraid to get a little… clay.