Cleared For Take-Off + Furry Goodness + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Published Jan 11, 2026

Diego

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Diego Leon, who brought the furry goodness.

Matthew Gilbert was cleared for take-off.

Wellington Lopes beached it for the New Year:

Wellington

Dani Garrido pondered the weekend:

DaniG

Thiago Alves was all smiles:

Thiago

Noah Richter threw down some post-workout cardio (click to play):

Noah

Caleb Channing explored Egypt:

Caleb

Sam Spade paused for a pic for Playgirl:

SamSpade

Guy enjoyed a tropical cocktail:

Guy

Jake Boffman flexed:

JakeB

Taylor Bennett went splish splash:

Taylor

Chris Meyer’s version of “looking thick:”

ChrisM

And we couldn’t resist one more sexy Santa for the road as Travis Ybarra celebrated with his best girl, Mila:

Travis

