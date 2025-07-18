Coldplay hasn’t dropped a single in years, but who needs new music when the real hits come from the drama unfolding in the audience?

At their recent concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston, fans showed up expecting soaring vocals, glowing wristbands, and a teary sing-along to Fix You. What they didn’t expect was to watch a potential corporate affair unravel in real time—courtesy of the band’s kiss cam. And yes, Chris Martin was there to narrate the chaos like a gentle, British, slightly confused Cupid.

The camera panned to what appeared to be your average concert-going couple: a man tenderly wrapping his arms around a woman’s chest in a move that screamed we are very much together. The audience gave an “aww,” and Chris Martin, bless his clueless heart, cooed: “Look at these two.”

Coldplay accidentally exposes ‘cheating couple’ and guess what – they are the CEO and HR of a top Firm 😭😭😭😭

But seconds later, confusion broke out—on stage and in the stands. The couple, now visibly startled to be broadcasted on the jumbo screen, abruptly pulled apart. The woman shielded her face and ducked behind someone nearby, while the man also hid from the scene of the…crime.

Martin, watching the events unfold like the rest of us, tried to process. “Oh, what?” he said. “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Spoiler: it’s not shyness.

The pair have since been identified as Andy Byron, CEO of the $1.2 billion software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the firm’s chief human resources officer (oh, the irony). Byron is very much married—to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Cabot, meanwhile, divorced her husband in 2022.

So, to recap: not only was the CEO allegedly caught in an intimate moment with his subordinate, but it was during a Coldplay kiss cam segment, at a concert being live-documented by hundreds of smartphones, while his wife was very much not on stage or in frame.

Needless to say, the internet pounced.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) declared, “Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years. Last night, they made two.” Another joked, “Taking the side chick to a Coldplay concert and getting exposed for it by the band itself and it going viral is so funny, sorry.”

But wait, there’s more. According to ex-employees of Byron, this was the cosmic justice they didn’t know they needed. One former colleague said group chats of alumni were “laughing their ass off”, especially since Byron had a reputation for being “toxic.” If only HR had been warned—oh wait, she was allegedly involved.

Don’t worry about Coldplay guys. People know exactly what to expect if they’re at the venue. That guy wants to blame CP for recording people when the only one to blame is him for being a cheater💀 pic.twitter.com/w3fIQMxmrl — moon loves chris (@moonsxcoldplay) July 18, 2025

Martin, for his part, was hilariously horrified. “Holy sh-t,” he muttered from the stage. “I hope we didn’t do something bad.” Oh Chris, sweetie. You didn’t. But karma sure did.

And now, Astronomer’s leadership is trending not for tech innovation—but for a messy Coldplay cameo. If they didn’t know how to go viral before, they do now.

Honestly? Beyoncé who? Coldplay just served us the crossover episode of Succession and Love Actually we didn’t know we needed.