Hot Daddy Colton Underwood Joins The Traitors Season 4

The knives are out (metaphorically…hopefully), and so is Colton Underwood—again! The Traitors is officially back for Season 4, and this time the hit reality competition series has a lineup so juicy it could rival any castle feast. Among the new recruits? None other than former football player, The Bachelor alum, and proud dad, Colton Underwood.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Colton shared an Instagram post with the caption:

“coming out of retirement for this one 😜 — @peacock Season 4 of #TheTraitorsUS coming soon”

Currently filming in the misty hills of Scotland, The Traitors Season 4 is already shaping up to be one of the spiciest yet. With returning Emmy-nominated host Alan Cumming (likely wearing another cape we’d kill for), the drama will unfold in a majestic Scottish castle where contestants must complete challenging missions to build up the prize pot—all while trying to sniff out the secret “traitors” in their midst. Think trust issues, sabotage, and a whole lot of side-eyes by the fireplace.

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Joining Colton this season is an all-star cast packed with big personalities and bigger strategy: Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Candiace Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac), comedian Ron Funches, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Drag Race royalty Monét X Change, and many more including the iconic Lisa Rinna and the always fabulous Dorinda Medley. Yep, this castle’s gonna be crowded with charisma, claws, and confessionals.

But back to Colton—what’s he been up to since shaking the rose-covered world of The Bachelor? A lot, actually. Since coming out publicly in 2021, he’s taken control of his narrative with grace and honesty, documenting his journey on Netflix’s Coming Out Colton.

In 2023, he married political strategist Jordan C. Brown in a beautiful celebration of love, and in 2024, the couple welcomed their first child together. So yes, folks, Colton is officially in his Hot Daddy Era—and what better way to celebrate than by donning a cozy castle cloak and trying to suss out saboteurs on national TV?

Photo Credit: @coltonunderwood

Whether he’s hoisting a shield in a team challenge or side-eyeing a fellow contestant in the traitor’s camp, Colton’s addition is bound to add heart, heat, and a fresh layer of intrigue to the game. Will he be a loyal? A traitor? Or just serve castle-core fashion like nobody else? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, The Traitors Season 4 is in production, and if this cast list is anything to go by, betrayal never looked so entertaining.