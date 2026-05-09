Conrad Ricamora Nearly Ruled ‘Prada 2’, Editors Had Other Plans

Apparently, Conrad Ricamora was the one fabulous man who got edited straight out of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after the movie seemingly hit its strict gay capacity limit. Tragic. Somewhere, Miranda Priestly is calmly whispering, “That’s all.”

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Conrad Ricamora is best known to many gays with taste from Fire Island and How to Get Away With Murder revealed last week that although he filmed scenes for the wildly anticipated Prada sequel, his character ultimately didn’t survive the edit. And honestly? Being cut from a movie this big after already stepping onto the Runway set feels like getting invited to Fashion Week only to be seated behind a concrete pillar.

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Still, Ricamora handled the whole thing with enough charm and self-awareness to make the internet collectively go, “Okay, but now I want the deleted scenes.”

Conrad Ricamora Was Ready For His Runway Moment

Ricamora shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, including a clip of him and Anne Hathaway goofing around between takes. Another showed him inside the iconic Runway magazine office set, which is enough to trigger a Pavlovian response in anyone who still quotes the cerulean sweater monologue like scripture.

In his caption, Ricamora wrote:

“My dear “Rica-Morons”, just like the rest of you, I can’t wait to see #thedevilwearsprada2 THIS WEEKEND!!! “Filming #thedevilwearsprada2 was one of the best working experiences of my life,” he continued. “Getting to work with the icon @annehathaway , the genius @abmck [Aline Brosh McKenna] all the while being directed by the steady hand of David Frankel will forever be on the highlight reel of my life. “However, in the end, my character didn’t make sense in the grand scheme of the film (something about me being too sexy and hott and my muscles being too big…story of my life) anyway, make sure that after you book your ticket for #thedevilwearsprada2 this weekend.”

Honestly, if there’s ever been a more relatable gay experience than being “too sexy and hott” for a situation, I haven’t heard it yet.

The Deleted Scenes Deserve Justice

To be fair, getting cut from a film during editing happens all the time, especially in giant ensemble movies where storylines get reshuffled faster than samples at a designer warehouse sale. But there’s something particularly cruel about filming scenes with Anne Hathaway, entering the Prada cinematic universe, and then realizing your character got snipped like last season’s hemlines.

Anne Hathaway and Conrad Ricamora behind the scenes of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”. pic.twitter.com/cwL2phMeyH — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) April 29, 2026

The good news? Ricamora doesn’t seem bitter about it at all. If anything, he sounds genuinely thrilled he got the experience in the first place. And frankly, surviving the entertainment industry with your sense of humor intact deserves its own award category.

Before signing off, Ricamora also plugged his current stage project, a production of God of Carnage running in New Orleans through May 17.

“Follow @lepetit_nola and buy a ticket to see me (IRL!!) and this incredible cast in GOD OF CARNAGE!! We start performances tomorrow and run until May 17th in New Orleans. THAT’S ALL. 👠👠”

And honestly? That’s the real takeaway here. He may not have made the final runway cut, but he still gave us backstage photos, Hathaway chaos, muscle jokes, and a reminder that sometimes being too hot for the plot is its own kind of victory.