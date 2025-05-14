Rising star Cooper Koch, fresh off his breakout role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has officially joined the elite circle of Hollywood heartthrobs chosen to front Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear campaign. And the results? Steamy, stunning, and seriously hard to stop staring at.

Photo Credit: @calvinklein

In a series of head-turning new photos, Koch turns up the heat in the brand’s classic white briefs. With sun-kissed skin, sculpted abs, and that signature Calvin waistband hugging just the right places, the actor exudes effortless sex appeal—equal parts dreamy boyfriend and Greek god energy.

In one standout shot, Cooper looks straight into the lens with that dangerously smoldering stare, like he’s waiting for you to come home after a long day—and already has something in mind for how to help you unwind.

Photo Credit: @calvinklein

In another, he casually tugs at the waistband of his briefs, just enough to tease the sharp V-line and all the Adonis-esque perfection that lies beneath. Flirty? Absolutely. Subtle? Not even trying to be. And we love him for it.

Photo Credit: @calvinklein

But this isn’t just about eye candy (though we’d be lying if we said we weren’t here for that too). Cooper’s moment with Calvin Klein is the perfect celebration of his rapid rise—from captivating audiences with his layered, emotional performance in Monsters to now capturing hearts (and breaking a few) with his undeniable on-camera charisma.

He’s got the face, the body, the talent—and just the right amount of cheek. And as fans flock to his socials to see every photo drop, it’s clear that Cooper’s CK era is already iconic.

Whether he’s showing off his golden tan or throwing that teasing gaze through the camera, Koch embodies the very essence of Calvin Klein: bold, sexy, and unapologetically confident.

Hollywood has a new underwear king. Line up, admire responsibly, and whatever you do—don’t blink. Cooper Koch is just getting started.