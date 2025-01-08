It’s Date Night for Cooper Koch and His Hot Boyfriend!

Photo Credit: @paytonjkoch

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch has been making a name for himself in Hollywood with a steady trajectory upwards to the sky where he shines just as bright as his personality. The charming 28-year-old was recently nominated for a Golden Globes Award for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television for his role as Erik Menendez. The event itself was held on January 6, and Koch brought the perfect arm candy to celebrate his nom–his boyfriend Stuart McClave!

Back in November, at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Koch turned heads as he arrived hand-in-hand with Stuart McClave. McClave, a filmmaker and producer, is best known for his documentary On the Line: The Richard Williams Story, which chronicles the life of Serena and Venus Williams’ father.

We can’t get over the way Cooper Koch beams when talking about his partner, Stuart McClave, at the #GoldenGlobes. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/iVmUYzzb5Q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2025

This time, Cooper wasn’t the only Koch in the spotlight. He was joined by his equally stunning twin brother Payton, an editor for Only Murders in the Building, who received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series for his work on the show, and who, like his twin, is an out and proud gay man. Also present was their other genetically-blessed brother, Walker, a talented musician who certainly adds to the family’s impressive lineup.

The trio of brothers were joined by their parents—mom Kathy Kaehler, a renowned celebrity personal trainer, and dad Billy Koch, who owns a horse racing club and has a background in visual effects from the film industry. Now, that’s one talented family!

Cooper’s twin brother, Payton, shared some sweet snapshots of the Koch family with Stuart, who looks like he’s seamlessly fitting into the group. In one of the photos, Cooper and Stuart share an adorable kiss, seemingly celebrating Cooper’s first Golden Globe nomination—a moment that’s sure to be one of many to come!

The talented actor may not have brought home the award, but he sure brought home something gorgeous that night! Cooper spoke with People magazine on how he felt about his nomination, and the humble and charming actor is just over-the-moon for being nominated:

“I still can’t believe that it’s happening — that it happened. It’s really, really, really, really nuts. I’m so grateful and honored to be recognized amongst these people. It’s crazy.”

