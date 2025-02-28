Cooper Koch’s Ambitious Plans to Adapt Queer Literary Masterpieces

Move over, Hollywood, because Cooper Koch is about to turn the literary world upside down—one iconic queer novel at a time. The rising star, best known for his role in Netflix’s Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez, has a wish list that’s not only brimming with meaning, but also heavy with heartache, passion, and the kind of queer storytelling that sticks with you long after the credits roll.

In a recent interview with VMAN, Koch shared his top three must-adapt queer novels, and let’s just say, they read like the ultimate queer canon. “Giovanni’s Room,” “All Fours,” and A Little Life—are you already crying, or is that just us? The actor’s dream to bring these emotional powerhouses to life isn’t just about snagging the next big role; it’s about diving into stories that resonate deeply with him, stories that move beyond the surface and touch on the messy, glorious depths of queer identity.

“Giovanni’s Room” – The One That Started It All

James Baldwin’s 1957 classic Giovanni’s Room is widely considered one of the most influential queer texts ever written. With its devastating portrayal of unrequited love and the struggle for self-acceptance, it’s no wonder Koch has his eye on it. If you’ve read the book, you’ll know it’s not just a love story—it’s a gut-punch about the personal costs of shame and the cultural expectations of masculinity. Koch, who’s clearly not here for “safe” portrayals of queer life, seems like a perfect fit for the type of raw emotional honesty Baldwin’s work demands. Plus, can you imagine his nuanced take on the tragic, doomed romance between David and Giovanni? Heartbreaking, but worth the agony.

All Fours – A More Recent Heartbreaker

Moving to more contemporary queer literature, Koch has his sights set on All Fours, the 2023 novel by Miranda July. This one’s a bit of a twist—it’s not just a story about love or loss; it’s a daring exploration of desire, loneliness, and the absurdity of human connection. In true July fashion, it takes the mundane and turns it into something bizarrely beautiful. If you’re wondering why All Fours made Koch’s list, it’s because the book’s deeply personal, yet oddly universal themes of intimacy and emotional exploration fit squarely within the kind of emotional terrain he’s already started to carve out with his recent roles. It’s playful, it’s painful, and it’s definitely the kind of challenge he seems to crave.

A Little Life – The Emotional Avalanche

And then there’s A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara’s unrelenting emotional juggernaut of a novel that is as much about friendship as it is about trauma. You’ve probably heard about the book—or at least about the way it’s left readers weeping in public places and questioning their life choices. If you haven’t read it, get a box of tissues and prepare for a journey through the devastating highs and lows of four friends’ lives, especially the mysterious, tortured Jude. Koch’s expressed interest in this one makes total sense—he’s no stranger to portraying complicated, multifaceted characters, and A Little Life is nothing if not complex. Plus, with its exploration of abuse, healing, and survival, it would give Koch the kind of role that allows for both incredible vulnerability and fierce emotional intensity.

Theatre Dreams, Big Dreams

But Koch’s dream roles aren’t just confined to the page or the screen, he’s also got his eye on the stage, a natural next step for someone who grew up immersed in musical theatre. The actor reminisces about his high school years, where he’d spend his time imitating Broadway stars via YouTube videos, dreaming of the euphoric feeling only live theatre can provide. “It’s this magical, euphoric feeling that is experienced by all the people in the room,” he says, “and it’s different every night, and you don’t have to stop; you just live through it.” With that kind of passion and reverence for performance, there’s no doubt that Koch’s future in theatre is calling.

Menendez Brothers, Real Talk

If that wasn’t enough, Koch’s advocacy for real-life queer justice continues beyond the screen. His support for the Menendez Brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in the early ‘90s, shines through his ongoing efforts to bring awareness to the abuse they suffered. In his own words, Koch believes the brothers never got a fair second trial, and he remains hopeful that their story will find its proper resolution. It’s clear that Koch is committed not just to playing complex characters, but to championing the causes that matter most to the queer community.

The Takeaway

Cooper Koch is quickly becoming one of the most compelling actors in the queer sphere—someone who isn’t afraid to engage with the most emotional, heart-wrenching stories that shape our experiences. With his dream roles in literature and theatre, it’s clear he’s not just in it for the fame or the paycheck. He’s in it for the stories that will move, inspire, and challenge us.

Keep an eye on Koch—if these projects are anything to go by, he’s about to make history, and we’ll be right there, tissues in hand, waiting for his next masterpiece.

