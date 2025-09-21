Corey O’Brien Spills the Truth About Dating NFL’s Ryan Russell

Comedian Corey O’Brien is not only taking the comedy world by storm—he’s also shaking things up in a more personal way. The 34-year-old, who has over 2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, is making waves on his Red Tour, a comedy roadshow through some of America’s most conservative states. But O’Brien isn’t just performing for laughs—he’s got a mission.

“I’m really doing it for them,” O’Brien tells People, referring to the queer individuals living in these red states. “There are people that are queer living in these red states—people that won’t or can’t leave. Going into these places and being my authentic self is a sign of resistance and rebellion.” And that’s exactly what O’Brien is doing, challenging the status quo one joke at a time.

Advertisement

But there’s more to O’Brien’s story than just his tour. In a candid interview, he opens up about another facet of his life: his relationship with Ryan Russell, the NFL’s first out bisexual player. Russell made headlines in 2019 when he came out publicly, and his personal and professional journey has been anything but ordinary. Together, O’Brien and Russell form a couple that’s both inspiring and delightfully down-to-earth.

RELATED: Ryan Russell’s Take on Bisexuality: It’s Not a Switch, It’s a Strength

Advertisement

The pair met on Tinder—a modern-day love story, with a twist. At the time, Russell was recovering from an injury and in search of a new team. O’Brien, however, wasn’t exactly up to speed on the world of professional football. When Russell mentioned his career, O’Brien’s response was pure West Hollywood comedy gold:

“When he told me he played football, I was like, ‘Cute.’ I thought it was the league on Sundays here in West Hollywood, where all of the gay people get together and they throw. I didn’t know sh*t,” he admits.

RELATED: Ryan Russell’s Still Got It, Says BF Corey O’Brien

Advertisement

Clearly, O’Brien wasn’t aware that he had just matched with a former NFL player who was about to make history. But soon, he caught on to what Russell was all about.

“Both of us knew early on that it was going to be something,” O’Brien says. Yet, even as their relationship blossomed, there was a fear lingering in the back of O’Brien’s mind: What if Russell got signed by a new team, and their romance came to an abrupt end? “I bawled my eyes out,” O’Brien recalls, not exactly the dramatic moment you’d expect from someone whose comedy skews more on the witty side of life.

However, the universe had other plans. Russell didn’t get signed to a team—and instead, he made the bold decision to come out publicly. The aftermath wasn’t easy. O’Brien remembers the pressure of the moment and how he strategically stayed away from social media, avoiding the noise and criticism that often comes with high-profile moments.

Advertisement

“I had to be really strategic with staying off my phone—and not reading comments,” he says. “It felt like unnecessary pressure.”

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, the couple’s whirlwind journey eventually settled down, and today, O’Brien and Russell are living life with a sense of normalcy—or as normal as it gets when you’re dating an NFL trailblazer. They’ve been attending NFL events together, and things are definitely looking up.

Advertisement

Now, O’Brien is taking the lessons he’s learned and turning them into fuel for his Red Tour, where he continues to blend comedy with activism. His upcoming plans include a comedy special, so it seems like there’s no slowing down anytime soon.

“I don’t see this tour ending anytime soon,” he says with a knowing grin. “And I see a special in the near future.”

As for the future of his relationship with Russell? It seems to be in a good place. O’Brien describes their bond as one based on mutual understanding and growth, with plenty of laughs along the way. The couple’s dynamic is a perfect example of how love can thrive in unexpected places, and how being your authentic self is a revolutionary act—whether you’re on stage or at an NFL event.

In a world where authenticity isn’t always the easiest path, O’Brien and Russell are proving that staying true to who you are—whether you’re an NFL star or a TikTok comedian—can make all the difference. So, for everyone in red states (and beyond), here’s hoping Corey O’Brien’s Red Tour and Ryan Russell’s visibility continue to blaze the trail for those who are ready to live authentically, no matter where they are.

Source: People