Cowboy Time + Giving Good Face + More Eye Candy

by

Zane Phillips channeled his inner cowboy (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Zane Phillips channeling his inner cowboy.

Advertisement

Dani and Valaryon spent Saturday family time together:

Nathan handled the heat:

Advertisement

Jeff Ribeiro gives good face:

Advertisement

Luke Evans floated like a pineapple:

Advertisement

Thai worked the angles:

Chef Ronnie Woo sipped in the shade:

Advertisement

Jaefusz was ready for Sydney, Australia:

Advertisement

Cover models Kevin Davis and George Nix were hard at work (click for video):

Advertisement

Maluma looked pensive:

Bruno Baba threw it back a few years:

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung got his 2025 WorldPride on:

Advertisement

Shawn Golomingi posed for Calvin Klein:

Leave a Comment