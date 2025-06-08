Cowboy Time + Giving Good Face + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Zane Phillips channeling his inner cowboy.

Dani and Valaryon spent Saturday family time together:

Nathan handled the heat:

Jeff Ribeiro gives good face:

Luke Evans floated like a pineapple:

Thai worked the angles:

Chef Ronnie Woo sipped in the shade:

Jaefusz was ready for Sydney, Australia:

Cover models Kevin Davis and George Nix were hard at work (click for video):

Maluma looked pensive:

Bruno Baba threw it back a few years:

Okkar Min Maung got his 2025 WorldPride on:

Shawn Golomingi posed for Calvin Klein: