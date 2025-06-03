Well, someone turn up the A/C because Zane Phillips is singlehandedly raising the temperature with his latest photo drop—and just in time for the sizzling announcement of his next role. In an exclusive report by Variety, it’s been confirmed that Fire Island heartthrob Zane Phillips and Fellow Travelers star Jelani Alladin will star in the upcoming queer erotic thriller, Strangers On a Beach. Yes, the title is already giving sexy, sultry suspense—and the stars are serving just as much heat. Maybe more. Definitely more.

Photo Credit: @zanethan, @owen_devalk

Advertisement

As if prepping for a beach-bound murder mystery wasn’t already exciting enough, Zane decided to quench our collective thirst with what might be his steamiest shoot yet. And that’s saying a lot for someone who once gave us a dominatrix-inspired fantasy spread, leather straps and all.

RELATED: Hottie Zane Phillips Is Looking SEXY As F**k in These Thirst Traps

In these new photos—shot by the ever-talented @owen_devalk—Zane is looking jacked. Like, bulging biceps, sculpted abs, the kind of thighs that could crush a watermelon level of jacked. One particularly gasp-worthy shot shows him in a cowboy hat (because why not?), rolled-up sleeves, boxer briefs, and a whole lotta leg. Yeehaw, indeed.

Advertisement

Another frame gives us Zane in a mesh shirt so sheer we could write poetry about his abs.

Photo Credit: @zanethan, @owen_devalk

Advertisement

And then there’s that shot. The one where he’s in leather straps, his chest pushed together in a way that has us questioning the structural integrity of our phones. If I could squeeze my head between those pecs, trust me, I would.

Photo Credit: @zanethan, @owen_devalk

He cheekily captioned the post: “hey it’s me your favorite rodeo’s favorite clown.” And honestly? Lasso me in. I’d buy front-row tickets to that rodeo and stay for the afterparty.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @zanethan, @owen_devalk

Beyond the smolder, Zane has always been more than just a thirst trap king. Remember him in Glamorous? He served face, drama, and depth. And now, with Strangers On a Beach gearing up to blend tension, romance, and maybe a little murder in paradise, we can’t wait to see Zane flex not just his biceps but those acting chops too.

So saddle up, lovers. With Zane and Jelani headlining, this beach is about to get dangerously hot.