This Tattooed Cowboy Is Giving Us a Yeehaw-Inducing Thirst Trap

We love a good cowboy pic. Give us a cowboy hat, a pair of snug underwear, and a man who knows his angles, and suddenly we’re ready to trade city life for a ranch. Colton Underwood recently shared photos of some seriously hot cowboys in their underwear, because one thing led to another, and now we’re on a mission to find more men who can make us say yeehaw.

There were no pictures of Colton, and actually no pictures of a real cowboy. This guy in the pic is a well-printed jujitsu fighter.

But one of the comments made us go down a cowboy-sized rabbit hole.

Come take photos of real cowboys at a rodeo ! Thats a campaign idea 😉 (yes I’m including myself in this statement)

Giddy up, folks. Because of Colton’s post, we have a new cowboy for your consideration, and he’s definitely worth a spot on your feed.

Meet Chris Damned, the Tattooed Cowboy Serving Looks

Meet Chris Damned, the OnlyFans star who clearly understands the assignment. Raised in the South of France, Damned eventually made a life for himself in America, bringing a little European flavor along for the ride. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, he’s found the perfect way to make cowboy aesthetics his own.

Think tattoos, a cowboy hat, and a shirt that seems to have mysteriously disappeared right before the camera started rolling. What a strange coincidence. We’re certainly not asking questions.

Damned’s photos lean into that rugged-meets-sultry look, combining classic cowboy styling with the kind of confident, body-baring energy that makes scrolling past a challenge. The tattoos add another layer to the look, while the hat makes sure nobody forgets the theme.

Honestly, if this is what happens when European charm meets American culture, we might need to book ourselves a trip out West.

READ: This Cowboy Is Serving Glutes and Bulge With a Side of Mountain Views

Yeehaw, but Make It Thirsty

There’s something about the whole look that just works. Maybe it’s the boots, maybe it’s the hat, or maybe it’s the fantasy of a handsome man who looks like he could fix a fence and break our hearts before sundown.

Whatever the reason, the gay cowboy thirst is alive and well, and we’re more than happy to participate.

Of course, appreciating a good thirst trap doesn’t require us to know how to ride a horse, operate a tractor, or survive a day on an actual ranch. We’ll happily admire the view from the comfort of our own homes, thank you very much.

So, if Colton Underwood’s photos sent you down the same rabbit hole, consider Chris Damned another name to add to your list. Just remember to hydrate, mind your business, and maybe give that shirtess photo a second look.

Yeehaw, indeed.