Cynthia Erivo Is…Glinda? Check Out the Funny Clip from SNL UK

We already knew Cynthia Erivo could sing, act, dance, and emotionally destroy us as Elphaba. What we didn’t know was that she could also serve blonde Nigerian Glinda realness. And honestly? The woman contains multitudes.

In an SNL UK spoof titled Nigerian Wicked: LGBTQ, Erivo trades Elphaba’s dramatic green aesthetic for a pink tracksuit, blonde pigtails, and the kind of energy that says she has somewhere fabulous to be and absolutely no intention of taking public transport.

Welcome to LagOz, where the Yellow Brick Road apparently leads straight to luxury shopping, family drama, and a few questionable friendship choices.

READ: From Protecting Ariana to Fronting GQ Men of the Year: Cynthia Erivo Is Living

Glinda Has a Birkin on Her Mind

This version of Glinda isn’t just thinking about becoming popular. She’s thinking about becoming expensive.

Among the skit’s highlights, Glinda slaps Elphaba for being “classist,” has a serious problem with eggs, and reveals that her biggest wish is to own a Birkin bag. Because saving Oz is one thing, but securing the wardrobe is another.

Cynthia Erivo playing Glinda in a ‘Wicked’ parody on SNL UK. https://t.co/NaOLnzdciL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 25, 2026

The whole thing takes the familiar Wicked universe and gives it a hilarious makeover, complete with Nigerian cultural references and a Glinda who seems to have her priorities arranged in a very specific order. We respect a woman with a vision, even if that vision involves designer handbags and egg-free living.

And Erivo? She’s clearly having fun with it. After giving us all the emotional devastation of Elphaba, watching her lean into this completely different character is a reminder that her range goes well beyond belting out a showstopper.

The Glinda and Elphaba Romance We Deserve

But here’s where things get especially interesting for the gays.

The spoof puts the pining between Glinda and Elphaba a little more front and center. Yes, the tension is there. Yes, we’re looking respectfully. And yes, we’re prepared to overanalyze every lingering look like we’re writing a dissertation on sapphic subtext.

Of course, this is a comedy sketch, not an official change to the Wicked storyline. But if you’ve ever watched Glinda and Elphaba share a moment and thought, “Girl, that’s not just friendship,” this version is absolutely playing to your audience.

So, is Cynthia Erivo ready to leave Elphaba behind and become the blonde queen of LagOz? We don’t know. What we do know is that we need more of this energy immediately.

A Birkin, a pink tracksuit, and a little yearning between witches? Popularity has never looked so gay.