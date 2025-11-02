Danny Griffin is Manspreading His Way Into Our Lives

If the name Danny Griffin sounds familiar, that’s because he’s already had his Netflix moment — twice, actually. You probably remember him as Sky, the golden-haired heartthrob in Fate: The Winx Saga, where he played the boyish but strong, silent type with a jawline sharp enough to cut glass. Sadly, the fantasy series was cancelled after two seasons, but Griffin? He’s been leveling up ever since.

Back in his Winx days — which, believe it or not, was just 2022 — Danny had that lean, boy-next-door charm (what the gays would lovingly call twink-coded). Fast forward to 2025, and let’s just say he’s officially graduated to twunk status. The transformation has fans thirst-tweeting like never before, especially after his recent appearance as Jo in the British period drama The Forsytes.

Twitter (or X, if you insist) has been unhinged in the best way:

But beneath the jaw-dropping glow-up and the smoldering screen presence, Danny Griffin is more than just a face that could launch a thousand tweets. Born on July 2, 1997, in Kensington and Chelsea, London, he grew up in the quiet countryside of Cornwall — surrounded by farm life, horses, and four sisters.

He started horseback riding at 11 and was so good at it that his early roles often involved animals or action. In fact, he’s done stunt work — proving he’s not just another pretty face in period-piece costumes.

At 16, Griffin packed up and moved to London to chase his acting dreams, and his grind paid off. He got his start on Netflix’s Free Rein, popped up in Get Even for the BBC, and even shared screen space with Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen (yes, that one). In 2024, he starred in Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers, which felt like the prelude to his current big break.

The Great Griffin Evolution

Now, with The Forsytes, Danny is entering his grown-man era — long hair, brooding stares, and that subtle mix of sensitivity and swagger that makes him impossible to ignore. And apparently, he’s a bit of a romantic off-screen too. His Instagram gives off cozy, bookish energy — you’ll find him posting about novels and quiet moments, like some British boyfriend straight out of a fanfiction.

He’s handsome, hardworking, and a total horse guy (the gays love an equestrian moment). He’s also proof that sometimes, when one Netflix show closes, a British prestige drama opens — and we’re all better for it.

So whether you’ve been part of the Danny Griffin fan club since his Winx Saga days or you’re only now discovering this British charmer’s latest chapter, one thing’s clear: The Forsytes may be the show, but Danny Griffin? He’s the main event.