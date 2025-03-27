The Sweet and Spicy Sound of David Archuleta’s ‘Crème Brulée’

David Archuleta is no longer the wide-eyed, sweet-faced teen who stole hearts on American Idol back in 2008. The boy who crooned through the competition with his soft, wholesome ballads has blossomed into a man who’s unapologetically embracing his true self—and letting the world know he’s got a bit of spice now, too.

Case in point? His latest single “Crème Brulée,” a steamy track that’s sure to raise more than a few eyebrows. But for Archuleta, this new direction isn’t just about being edgy for the sake of it—he’s all about showing the world that, yes, he’s grown, and not just musically. “It seems like people weren’t quite expecting it, which makes me happy in a good way,” he told PEOPLE at the Human Rights Campaign’s dinner last month, held at the swanky Fairmont Century Plaza in LA. “It’s getting people talking, and that’s what I wanted. I wanted it to show, ‘Hey, I’m not the same sweet little teenage boy that you always saw me as.'”

It’s safe to say this is a David Archuleta we haven’t seen before—and maybe didn’t expect either. Gone are the days of the shy, fresh-faced Crush singer. Enter the new era: a confident, self-assured, slightly naughty version of Archuleta, whose latest track is about much more than just sugar coated sweetness. The chorus of “Crème Brulée” (yes, the title itself is deliciously indulgent) features sultry lyrics like: “Oh no, there goes all of your clothes / Speaking words you don’t know / Yo te vuelvo loco, loco,” and the catchy line, “I can’t help that you don’t wanna wait / Okay, now you’ve had a taste of crème brulée.” If you didn’t know better, you might think he’s serving up more than just dessert.

When asked about the “dirty” label that’s been attached to this moment in his career, Archuleta didn’t shy away from it. “I feel like there are a little more innuendos in the songs I’m writing. Not just ‘Crème Brulée,’ but the songs to come after,” he teased. “I don’t feel like it’s all-over raunchy necessarily, but I feel like it’s a little naughty. Naughty but nice. Sweet, but savory, is what I say.” And who are we to argue with that?

Of course, it’s not just his music that’s shifting. Archuleta’s journey over the past few years has been nothing short of transformative. In 2021, he came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and took a step back from the Mormon church—a decision that would have been unthinkable for the American Idol star just a few years prior. But today, he’s found peace with his identity and feels more comfortable in his own skin than ever. “I’m older now. I’m more mature,” he says, embracing the next chapter of his life with open arms.

And in a touching moment of family support, Archuleta shared that his mother, Lupe Marie Mayorga, is now fully on board with his musical evolution, even if she had some initial struggles when he first came out. “I was checking in with her this morning and she was just feeling a little under the weather, but she’s so excited about the new song. She’s just proud of me and it’s fun to see her,” he said. “Maybe a couple years ago she would’ve been like, ‘How could you sing about that kind of stuff? You should know better being Mormon.’ Now, she’s like, ‘Hey, I’m so glad that you’re coming into your own, and you’re figuring yourself out.'”

But have you seen his TikTok post? It’s a combination of effortless charm, humor, and some seriously sweet style. David, ever the king of surprises, shared a wardrobe transition video to promote his new song Crème Brulée — and let’s just say, it’s more than just a cute outfit change. With a clip of him only in his boxers and socks? Oh David, don’t play us like that.

This is the kind of evolution we love to see—a man growing not just into his music, but into himself. Archuleta is proof that you can leave behind the expectations of others and still maintain your heart. And with “Crème Brulée,” he’s reminding us all that sometimes, a little bit of naughty can be just the thing to shake things up.

So here’s to David Archuleta: no longer the sweet, innocent teen idol we first fell for, but a confident, unapologetically real man owning his journey. He’s breaking free from the mold and showing us that it’s never too late to be exactly who you are—naughty, nice, and everything in between. And frankly, we’re all the better for it.

