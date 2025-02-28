Davis Atkin’s Journey From the Field to Self-Acceptance and Expression

Davis Atkin and His Journey

For many queer athletes, coming out is like stepping onto a pitch in front of thousands—intimidating, nerve-wracking, and absolutely life-altering. Australian hockey player Davis Atkin, the trailblazing star who made history in 2023 as the first openly gay man to take the field for the Kookaburras, knows this well. But beyond the adrenaline rush of a game-winning goal, Davis’s story is also one of personal discovery, empowerment, and an unexpected love affair with makeup.

In a world where athletes are often expected to embody toughness and stoicism, Davis has embraced both his athleticism and his flair for glam. The hockey pro’s Instagram is a colorful celebration of his love for makeup, with thousands of followers tuning in for his expertly curated tutorials and beauty transformations. But behind the glossy lips and flawless contour, there’s a more profound story—a story of how coming out, though daunting, has ultimately liberated him both as a man and as a role model.

Advertisement

This emotional journey is explored in the recently released ABC series, OK Boomer, OK Zoomer, where Davis teams up with Australian gay rugby pioneer Andrew Purchas to reflect on the evolution of LGBTQIA+ visibility in sports. In a conversation with Andrew, Davis opened up about how figures like British diver Tom Daley and Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo served as pivotal beacons of hope when he was still figuring out who he was.

RELATED: Queer Eye Fab Six with Tom Daley? Sounds Perfect!

“I was in probably early high school and it was blowing up on YouTube,” Davis remembers, reflecting on Tom Daley’s iconic 2013 coming-out video. “I would have been 12 or 13, and that was probably the prime age for me figuring myself out. I watched [Tom’s video] about three or four times because I just couldn’t get over just how tense it was for me.”

Advertisement

For a young Davis, watching Tom Daley speak openly about his identity felt like a lifeline thrown from across the sporting world. “He has been probably the first person I would say that helped me figure out who I was, in a way,” says Davis, his voice thick with emotion. “I think because he was a sports person, that was super relatable.”

But it wasn’t just Tom Daley who helped Davis realize that there was a place for him in sports and in the LGBTQIA+ community. Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo’s heartfelt coming-out video also inspired him. The idea that someone could thrive in the hyper-masculine world of sport, while openly acknowledging their queerness, was revelatory for Davis—proof that one’s identity didn’t have to be a barrier to success.

Advertisement

The pair of athletes also honored the trailblazers who came before them, particularly rugby legend Ian Roberts, who made history in 1995 as the first professional rugby player in the world to come out. Andrew Purchas, a longtime advocate for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport, reflected on the bravery of Ian, a player who not only broke barriers but did so unapologetically.

“I wish I was as brave as Ian Roberts,” Andrew said in the series. “I remember going to Oxford Street on my own when I was at university, going into nightclubs or gay pubs. When people would come and speak to me, I would immediately say, ‘I’m not gay. I’m just here doing research for a novel I’m writing.’ Ian was really brave about saying, well, so what? I’m the gay rugby league player.”

Advertisement

While Ian’s courage paved the way for others, Davis’s coming out was far from conventional. In 2021, he was outed without his consent—a stressful and harrowing experience that many queer people in sport can sadly relate to. But today, Davis feels a sense of freedom in his identity that he never thought possible.

“It was a bit intimidating at the start,” Davis admits. “But I think it’s sort of grown on me.” He’s come to realize that the more athletes come out, the more it helps normalize the idea of queerness in sports, and that visibility can be a powerful tool for change.

And then there’s his passion for makeup—a seemingly unexpected part of his personality that challenges the stereotypical “manly” image often associated with elite sports figures. As Davis explains, makeup isn’t just about looking good; it’s a form of self-expression, a way to feel powerful, and a celebration of his multifaceted identity.

Advertisement

Davis Atkin’s story isn’t just about sport or makeup—it’s about breaking free from the restrictive boxes society tries to put us in and showing that there’s room for everyone, no matter their identity, interests, or career. From the pitch to the powder puff, Davis is proving that being unapologetically yourself is the real winning goal.

RELATED: Gay Sports Climber Campbell Harrison on “Powerful” Qualifying Kiss

So, the next time you tune in for a Kookaburras match or catch a glimpse of Davis’s latest makeup transformation, remember: this is a man who is redefining what it means to be an athlete, a queer icon, and a fierce advocate for self-love.

Source: QNews