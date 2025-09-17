Davis Mallory Says He No Longer Identifies as Gay

In the world of reality TV, some people are known for their dramatic stunts, others for their wild antics, and then there’s Davis Mallory—whose latest life update has thrown an unexpected twist into the conversation about identity, sexuality, and faith. If you remember Davis from MTV’s The Real World: Denver, you know him as the openly gay Christian guy who famously came out on TV in 2006. A decade later, he’s now sharing a very different story.

Last week, the former Real World and The Challenge star posted a video on Instagram from a church event in Hawaii, announcing that he’s no longer “living the gay lifestyle.” A phrase that is both a loaded and somewhat nebulous term, depending on who’s saying it and in what context. But Davis isn’t just talking about a change of wardrobe or a preference in dating—he’s describing a deep spiritual transformation that he claims led him away from his former identity and toward a renewed relationship with God.

From ‘Real World’ to Spiritual Warfare

In his heartfelt testimony, Davis explained that he had been raised in a conservative Christian household—his parents, both worship leaders, divorced when he was 10. He acknowledged the complicated role that family dynamics may have played in his journey, suggesting that the absence of a father figure might have contributed to his later decision to “live the gay lifestyle for about 20 years.” His words weren’t just reflective; they were an introduction to the deeply personal process that followed his years on reality TV.

When Davis first came out on The Real World, it was groundbreaking, particularly because he didn’t just share his sexuality with America—he shared it as a gay Christian, walking a difficult line between his faith and his identity. But according to Davis, God began speaking to him in ways he couldn’t ignore a year ago, starting with vivid dreams that he believes were a form of spiritual warfare.

“I was on a television show, ‘The Real World,’ and I came out on the show as a gay Christian, but God really pulled me out of that lifestyle a year ago,” Davis said in his Instagram video. “He started speaking to me in my dreams and showing me the spiritual warfare that I was going through.”

As Davis put it, this spiritual battle manifested through unsettling dreams and what he described as “really strong visual dreams” whenever he would return to what he considered “sin.” He believes these vivid dreams were God’s way of showing him the consequences of his past actions.

A Prophecy in Hawaii: Speaking in Tongues and Water Baptism

It was during a visit to Hawaii this year that Davis said his transformation really took off. He recounted an interaction with an elderly man who allegedly prayed over him, resulting in Davis speaking in tongues—a moment that he found both mystical and affirming. That same day, he witnessed a girl being baptized in water, a spiritual moment that led Davis to reflect on his own baptism as a child. Feeling compelled to take the plunge again, Davis not only got baptized but also wrote a song called “Baptized,” which he performed for the church audience that day.

His emotional testimony concluded with a message of healing, emphasizing that God had “really transformed” him. “Every single day, I get really vivid dreams from God pulling me out of what I was once in, the darkness,” he shared. And while Davis’s transformation has been deeply personal, he expressed a desire to open the doors to the fatherless and invite those who may feel marginalized or unwanted, especially within religious spaces, to know that there’s a place for them.

Davis’s words didn’t shy away from the tension surrounding Pride Month, especially for those who, like him, may have struggled with the intersection of faith and sexuality. “I know it’s Pride this weekend and it’s a hard place,” he said. “I feel like a lot of those people were raised without a good father in their lives.”

So, Is Davis Still Gay?

The question that immediately pops to mind for many: So, what does this mean for Davis’s identity now? Is he still gay? The answer, according to his social media exchanges, is a bit complicated.

When fans pressed him on whether he still considers himself gay, Davis answered, “Do I find men beautiful? Yes, of course. Do I find women beautiful? Yes, of course. We are created in God’s image and in His likeness. The beauty of creation gives glory to the Creator.” But when pushed further on whether he still has sexual attraction to men, he replied with a definitive “NO & NO.”



The exchange continued with questions about whether he had undergone some form of “conversion therapy.” Davis’s response was clear:

“Not really. But God started giving me vivid dreams and healed me from trauma and showed me the spiritual warfare I was under.”

This has raised eyebrows, naturally. Many may wonder whether his experiences align with the widely criticized practices of conversion therapy, often decried for their harmful and pseudoscientific approaches to changing someone’s sexual orientation. But in Davis’s case, he insists that his transformation is not about therapy but about divine intervention and healing.

Navigating Faith, Identity, and Love

Davis’s journey leaves us with more questions than answers, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, where terms like “gay,” “queer,” or “straight” carry immense personal and social weight. His story opens a conversation about the complexities of identity, particularly when religion is involved. Can someone experience a change of heart or spirit without necessarily renouncing who they are?

Davis’s statement is also a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for many LGBTQ+ individuals raised in religious communities, where love, acceptance, and faith are often at odds. Yet, in his testimony, he seems to offer a nuanced space for those who may have felt trapped by both societal expectations and spiritual doubts.

Whether you agree with Davis’s shift or not, it’s clear he’s trying to reconcile two parts of himself that many find irreconcilable—faith and sexuality. The question of whether his transformation will resonate with others struggling in similar places remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: His story is far from over, and whatever comes next, it’ll likely keep unfolding on a very public stage.

And who knows? Maybe his next song will be called “Love Is Complicated” (though we think he might pass on that one).

Source: The Sun