I think the collective gay gasp could be heard from Montreal to Malibu when the internet learned that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Teenage Dream icon Katy Perry might actually be a thing — with Diplo somehow tangled right in the middle of it all. Rumors of the odd-yet-somehow-hot pairing first swirled in July, but now it’s confirmed — yes, the maple-syrup-slick politician and the California Gurl are dating, and Diplo, ever the chaos agent, just had to add his own beat to the mix.

So before you could even say Hot N Cold, Diplo jumped into the conversation like it was 2014 again — and boy, did he stir the maple pot.

Trudeau and Perry’s Romance Gets a Diplo Remix

The Lean On producer appeared on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, where he casually declared that Montreal is a “horny” place. Adding, “It’s just a very porny city.” Okay, fair. But then came the punchline heard ‘round the world.

After joking about Canada’s vibe, Diplo doubled down with a confession after the host says, “Canada has a very hot [former] Prime Minister,” that had listeners clutching their pearls: he claimed he once dated Justin Trudeau…

Cue the sweet maple syrup chaos. To be fair, it seems that the Grammy-winning DJ was just trying to be cheeky; but hey, we can all dream right?

Diplo who dated Katy Perry earlier recently said that he has dated Justin Trudeau as well😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WHDDs9Drqr — kanishk (@kaxishk) November 1, 2025

Does Diplo Miss Trudeau?

The podcast host later clarified on their official YouTube channel that the statement was a joke — because, apparently, Montreal isn’t that horny — but the DJ wasn’t done trolling us. The ever–sexually-fluid DJ (who’s previously described himself as “not not gay”) later posted a photo with Trudeau captioned, “The one that got away.” Subtle? Not even close.

And if that weren’t enough, Diplo couldn’t resist throwing gasoline on this already blazing pop-political fire, calling the Perry-Trudeau pairing “fire” before reminding everyone,

“I did date Trudeau, too… but I’m not into politicians.”

Let’s not forget — Diplo actually did date Perry back in 2014.

And because the universe loves receipts, Katy once ranked him as her third-best lover (behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer) on her livestream with James Corden. That’s not a diss, but it’s not exactly a GRAMMY either.

Katy Perry tendo que rankear os melhores na cama entre Diplo, Orlando Bloom e John Mayer 🥇🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/5fqU0CxWLA — Marcelo (@busyforbullshit) November 8, 2023

So, where does that leave us? Somewhere between a fever dream and the gayest love triangle north of the border. Fans online are already manifesting what they’re calling the Perry–Trudeau–Diplo Throuple. Because why settle for a couple when you can have a collab?

If you ask me, Canada might not just be known for its universal healthcare anymore — it might just become the world capital of chaotic celebrity romance. And honestly? We’re here for it.