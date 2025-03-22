Does Cody Rhodes Have the Best Butt in WWE?

Spiked bats to the spine. Crashing through tables. Jumping off ladders or cages. Whether you watch the sport or not, professional wrestling does have a special alure for thrill seekers who like a little bit of story in their cinematics. WWE is perhaps the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and it has one very special thing that sets it apart from the pack. I’m talking, of course, about Cody Rhode‘s ass.

Really, fans and viewers alike have the cameramen to thank for the viral sensation. No matter who’s in the ring or where they’re standing, the behind-the-scenes crew always manage to get the perfect shot of his backside. Listen, WWE is trying to appeal to all demographics now adays, so why not give some added sex appeal to the women and gay men who may be watching at home. It’s about equality, honestly.

For a white man, Cody Rhodes actually has a fantastic ass. It’s big and round and – best yet – he’s got the thick thighs to match. Sure, there are better out there, but I’m an ass man… and my poor husband has to deal with constant butt slaps because he’s got just the littlest hint of booty. It’s a shame that Rhodes, age 39, wrestles in these really tight slacks instead of in those speedos because it would bring new meaning to the world bubble.

Rhodes initially wrestled for WWE from 2006 to 2016 before leaving the company for new horizons. He wrestled for other promotions including New Japan Wrestling, Ring of Honor and TNA before he co-founded AEW in 2019. Despite being a co-founder, the California native and second-generation wrestler ended up leaving AEW in 2022 due to contract disputes – and returned home to WWE later that year where he still resides today.

Cody Rhodes’ Accomplishments in WWE

To his credit, Cody Rhodes has racked up a massive amount of championships in WWE… a number even bigger than his butt. He’s the current Champion, and previously he was a 1x Heavyweight Champion, 1x Television Champion, 1x Universal Champion, 1x Crown Jewel Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x Southern Tag Team Champion, 1x Smackdown Tag Team Champion, 1x World Tag Team Champion, 2x Royal Rumble Winner and 4x Raw Tag Team Champion. To be honest, I think his biggest accomplishment is his storyline with Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. that was giving major daddy and twink vibes back in the day.

Rhodes is also an occasional actor. He’s going to appear in the upcoming action-comedy The Naked Gun, and his previous acting credits can be found in Arrow, The Jetsons, Scooby Doo and Warehouse 13. I don’t know what else he does because Twitter has been insanely focused on his peaches the last few weeks and obviously all of us can see why.

American Nightmare, Cody’s moniker, is far from the truth. Cody’s actually a really good professional wrestler. He seems like a nice guy as far as I can tell. And he’s got a fantastic ass. I don’t know what more WWE would want from the Champion to be the face of their company. Plus, I do find his slight lisp to be cute for some reason. Especially when he’s trying to be tough and hard in the ring. I’m going to refrain from working hard into another sentence…

Do you watch WWE? What do you think of Cody Rhodes? Are you part of Cody’s Cakes Crew? Maybe you should run over to Twitter and give him a search before you answer. Then, come back and let me know your thoughts.