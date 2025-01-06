Photo Credit: @drranj

Popular British TV doctor and Sunday Times best-selling author Dr. Ranj Singh has just, as the kids these days would say, “hard launched” his new beau, actor James Colebrook, to his 348K+ Instagram followers! Oh, to welcome the new year in love—how wonderful

The former This Morning star was recently rushed to the hospital following a head injury on Christmas. Dr. Singh posted a picture of himself with a gauze over his eyebrow, captioning the photo:

“Not quite how I planned to spend my Saturday night.”

Not wanting his fans and followers to worry, Dr. Singh re-assured fans with another post explaining that he had “face-planted” onto the floor and needed stitches.

“Apologies should have explained… I slipped and face-planted the pavement…”

Okay, now on to the exciting part! So Dr. Singh may have fallen onto the hard pavement on Christmas, but he did end 2024 on a high note with a new beau–actor James Colebrook. On his Instagram, the Dr. Singh–who is currently playing Lance Du Bois in the coming-of-age jukebox musical &Juliet–posted a few photos of him and his new beau with the caption:

“I think this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch’… 😉

Sometime the universe gives you what you NEED, rather than what you WANT.

Starting 2025 the way it was meant to be. Happy new year love! 🤎❤️”

The lovely carousel of photos started off with a bang, with Dr. Singh and Colebrook sharing a smooch on the lips with the beautiful night sky behind them. In the rest of the photos, you can clearly see that the two are absolutely glowing and happy to be with each other–showing off their chiseled jaws and sparkling white teeth. The two are an absolutely beautiful couple!

Photo Credit: @drranj

So who exactly is Dr. Singh’s new beau? James Colebrook is an actor, podcast host of Bunny and the Beast, presenter, and gamer from Northern London. James has been acting since 2017 and has been a part of the ensemble cast of Sleeping Beauty (UK Production), West Side Story (Future Stages), as Faustus in Mad Trust Cabaret, and as Dave in the short film Master Class.

James also posted a sweet recap of his 2024 that included clips of him and Dr. Singh. He created a reel with the caption:

“What a year 🥹 I hope 2025 brings even more love, laughter, successs and silliness ❤️”

The doctor even commented on his post saying, “For a moment I thought I wasn’t in it… well saved 😂.” Well, thankfully, James’ lovely reel included more than one clip of the TV doctor.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! We hope 2025 brings you more love and joy!