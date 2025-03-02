Bad Boy to Heartthrob: Drew Starkey’s Next Big Role is One to Watch

It’s safe to say Drew Starkey has hit the sweet spot where bad boys, love stories, and a dash of queer cinema collide. The man who made us all clutch our pearls as the snarky, scheming Rafe in Outer Banks is about to add another feather to his cap—and, boy, is it a glamorous one.



The latest news? Starkey has officially joined the cast of Lucky, a highly anticipated limited series on Apple TV+ that’s already making waves with its star power. If you’re a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy’s hypnotic gaze and razor-sharp wit (who isn’t?), you’re going to want to keep your eyes glued to this one. Executive produced by Taylor-Joy herself, Lucky tells the story of a woman (played by—you guessed it—Taylor-Joy) who, after escaping her criminal past, finds herself dragged back into the gritty world she thought she’d left behind.

But let’s get to the good part: Drew Starkey will play Cary, the husband of Taylor-Joy’s lead character. While we don’t know much about Cary yet, we’re hoping he has a touch of that brooding intensity we’ve come to adore in Starkey’s roles. If we’re lucky (no pun intended), Cary might have just a hint of his Outer Banks counterpart, Rafe. You know, the kind of smoldering bad boy with a troubled soul who makes everyone in the room wonder if he’s about to break your heart or your ribs. Either way, we’re ready.

While Starkey is bringing the heat to Lucky, this role is just another exciting chapter in his ever-growing career. After all, this is the man who made a serious splash with Queer (2024), the critically adored period romance where he shared screen time with none other than Daniel Craig. Set in 1950s Mexico City, Queer made waves in all the right ways, bringing a fresh, steamy perspective to LGBTQ+ stories. Critics praised Starkey for his raw and nuanced portrayal of Eugene, a character who, let’s face it, probably set hearts aflame in more ways than one. With Queer, Drew Starkey went from Oh, that guy from Outer Banks to Oh, this is one of the most exciting new stars in Hollywood. No biggie, right?



And let’s not forget the slew of other impressive projects that have added fuel to the Starkey fire. From supporting roles in Love, Simon (2018) to the recent Hellraiser (2022) reboot, he’s proven time and time again that he’s a versatile actor who knows how to command attention. In Onslaught (coming soon), Starkey will star alongside the likes of Adria Arjona and Dan Stevens in a blood-pumping action-horror flick. Whether he’s breaking hearts or breaking necks, Starkey’s on a roll, and we’re all here for it.

But let’s be real, queer audiences are probably most intrigued by Starkey’s experience in Queer. While the film may have faltered at the box office, it was undeniably a masterpiece for those who appreciated its artful exploration of love and longing between two men—one an expatriate, the other a younger lover. Not to mention, Starkey’s portrayal of Eugene was so magnetic, it earned him serious recognition as a breakout star. And when the sex scenes hit, well… let’s just say the reviews for those moments were as steamy as they were artistic. Starkey even cheekily discussed whether or not prosthetics were involved in his, ahem, nude moment, and we may have learned more than we bargained for in that interview. But hey, in the world of queer cinema, it’s all part of the magic.

As we eagerly await Lucky and whatever other gems Starkey has in the works, one thing’s clear: Drew Starkey is on a trajectory that’s bound to solidify him as one of the most exciting, and, let’s say it—delicious—stars of his generation. From the depths of Rafe’s villainous heart to the passionate embrace of Queer, he’s proving that he’s a multifaceted actor who knows exactly how to leave us wanting more.

And with Cary in Lucky, we can’t help but wonder: How does one man manage to be this talented, this gorgeous, and this queerly captivating? Drew Starkey, if you’re reading this—don’t stop. Because as far as we’re concerned, you’re the star of the show.

