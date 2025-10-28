Things are heating up in the ballroom — and not on the dance floor. Former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy stirred major buzz this week after publicly criticizing new pro dancer Jan Ravnik, who is best known for performing as one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers on The Eras Tour.

Chmerkovskiy Said What Now?

During the October 24 episode of his wife Peta Murgatroyd’s podcast, The Penthouse with Peta, the couple discussed the show’s “Wicked Night” episode. While Murgatroyd tried to stay diplomatic about Ravnik’s performance, Chmerkovskiy made his stance crystal clear.

“No, we do not have to give him grace. Are you kidding me?” Chmerkovskiy said, interrupting his wife’s more forgiving comments. “There’s zero foundation, technique, quality, [or] understanding of the partnership. Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd.”

The professional dancer, who appeared in 17 seasons of DWTS before retiring, didn’t mince words when assessing Ravnik’s ballroom skills.

“Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. He had no idea what [a] foxtrot is supposed to look like,” he continued. “It is unreal how blind we have to be, and God forbid say what’s obviously there.”

Despite his frustration, Chmerkovskiy clarified that his critique was not personal.

“I have zero against [Ravnik] whatsoever,” he said, adding that the real issue lies with the show’s casting decisions. “It’s a missed opportunity,” he noted, implying that producers may have prioritized name recognition over technical skill.

Murgatroyd, who has also competed and won on the show, attempted to strike a more measured tone.

“They hired him, babe. They did it. They hired him. He’s a Taylor Swift dancer. It’s the obvious reason why he is hired,” she said.

While she acknowledged Ravnik’s charm and talent, she agreed with her husband that the casting choice was questionable.

“Apart from that, he’s a lovely guy. He looks great. He obviously is a great dancer,” she said, before adding, “Hiring a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dancing to a celebrity as a job is outrageous.”

Her concern extended to Ravnik’s celebrity partner, Jen Affleck, the 26-year-old star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I feel bad because she’s not getting taught the basics that she needs to,” Murgatroyd admitted. “She’s not getting taught the base of the dance.” According to her, Affleck is at a “major disadvantage.”

Chmerkovskiy’s Critique Goes Beyond One Dancer

For Chmerkovskiy, the frustration goes deeper than one contestant’s performance. After years of helping shape Dancing with the Stars into a competitive yet beloved institution, he seems to view this as a symptom of a larger issue — a shift away from ballroom authenticity in favor of celebrity spectacle. His fiery comments reflect a growing sentiment among longtime fans: that DWTS has become less about teaching dance and more about drawing headlines.

Still, Chmerkovskiy’s candor sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised his honesty, agreeing that the show’s casting choices have grown more celebrity-driven. Others accused him of being too harsh on a newcomer, pointing out that every dancer, no matter how experienced, deserves a learning curve.

Whether seen as tough love or unnecessary shade, Chmerkovskiy’s words have undeniably reignited debate about what Dancing with the Stars stands for — skill or star power. One thing is certain: the ballroom may be glittering, but behind the scenes, the tension is anything but polished.

Your Thoughts?

So what do you think? Does Jan Ravnik deserve to be on ‘DWTS’? Does he have the talent to be a pro on the show? Let us know your thoughts.