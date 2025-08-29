Taylor Swift (and just recently, Future Mrs. Travis Kelce) wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour with a bang. And while Swifties everywhere were screaming and crying in sequins, some of us had our eyes on another star who was shining extra bright on stage: Jan Ravnik.

If you recall, Ravnik wasn’t just keeping up with Taylor’s choreography—he went viral for completely stealing the show. Last year, one electrifying performance during “I Knew You Were Trouble” sent the internet spiraling, not just because of his killer moves but also because of his hotter-than-life physique. And let’s be real: Jan knows exactly what he’s doing.

Fast forward to 2025, and Ravnik is getting an even bigger spotlight—he’s officially stepping onto Dancing with the Stars (Season 34) as a pro dancer. Yes, you read that right. The viral Swiftie favorite is swapping stadium tours for the glitziest ballroom on television.

His casting comes after Gleb Savchenko was fired from the show following multiple cheating accusations—allegations he has denied. Still, according to The U.S. Sun, ABC had reached its “final straw.” An insider explained,

“He [Gleb] has a history of bringing in negative publicity for the show. He’s a great dancer and most of the pros like him, but he doesn’t have the best reputation on set with the crew.”

While that drama unfolds in the rearview mirror, the future is looking golden for Ravnik. And he has an important connection to thank: Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore. And no, not the singer—you can stop humming “Candy” now.

Moore is the creative genius behind La La Land, a longtime DWTS choreographer, and she also worked with Taylor on the Eras Tour.

A source revealed, “Jan knows Mandy Moore well. Mandy choreographed the Eras tour and has been choreographing DWTS for years and years… Mandy was thrilled to welcome Jan into the DWTS family.”

And it’s not just about his looks—though, let’s face it, the man could smolder through a samba with zero effort. What really sets Jan apart is his gift for storytelling through choreography. According to insiders, “He’s probably the most talented new addition they’ve hired in years.” That’s high praise in a show where talent is literally the main event.

It’s safe to say we’re more than ready to see what Jan brings to the ballroom. From commanding stadiums alongside Taylor Swift to dazzling audiences with Mariah Carey, he’s proven that he can keep up with the biggest names in the industry. Now, he finally gets a moment to shine solo—and we’re here for it.

The thirty-fourth season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 16, 2025, on ABC and Disney+. Mark your calendars, because Jan Ravnik isn’t just about to dance… he’s about to headline his own viral moment all over again.

