Dylan Efron Shows Us That Being Adventurous is Sexy

Photo Credit: @dylanefron

Move over, Zac—your little brother Dylan Efron is stealing the spotlight and doing it in nothing but his birthday suit (sometimes literally). The adventurer-slash-Instagram-heartthrob is showing us how to embrace nature, live boldly, and flaunt a plump posterior along the way.

Before 2024 wrapped, Dylan gifted us all with a cheeky surprise: a photo of himself, stripped down to nothing, basking in the glow of an outdoor hot spring. Clad in just his birthday suit (and a hint of cheeky confidence), he screamed into the wilderness with the caption, “with permission, of course.” Permission granted, Dylan, permission granted.

If his, ahem, bare-all photo wasn’t enough, Dylan also treated fans to another daring snap of him dangling from climbing ropes, abs flexed like a Greek god carved out of marble. Seriously, who looks like an Adonis while hanging hundreds of feet off the ground? Apparently, Dylan Efron does.

But don’t be fooled—he’s not just about good looks and gravity-defying poses. Dylan’s Instagram is a love letter to the great outdoors, blending his passion for adventure with a deep appreciation for culture and connection. Whether it’s mingling with locals, learning their traditions, or finding joy in the small moments, Dylan shows us how to explore with purpose (and a side of thirst-trap-worthy content).

Adding to his adventure reel, Dylan recently joined the cast of The Traitors Season 3 on Peacock, where he’s already making waves as a fan-favorite. The lineup boasts a star-studded mix, including Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. But let’s be real—Dylan’s natural charm, sharp intuition, and undeniable charisma have placed him firmly in the spotlight.

Big brother Zac Efron even weighed in, hyping Dylan’s chances of winning the mind-bending competition. “I think he’s going to win,” Zac told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s really good at games, and I just have a good feeling about it.” He added with a laugh, “If I was him, I’d move to Vegas and just play games. He’s that good.”

While Dylan’s intuition has impressed fans, he recently admitted to feeling “miss guided” following a twisty episode. And yes, in true Dylan fashion, he took the phrase quite literally, adding it to his Instagram bio for the world to chuckle along with him.

Whether he’s a traitor or a faithful, fans are rooting for Dylan to win it all. Catch The Traitors Season 3 on Peacock and see if you can figure out who’s playing who—and maybe take a tip or two from Dylan on how to stay adventurous (and cheeky) in the wild.