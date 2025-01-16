Peacock’s The Traitors Season 3 recently premiered on January 9 and it’s shaping up to be an amazing season with a star-studded cast that includes Dylan Efron, Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and a lot more! However, it seems that Zac Efron may be a little biased with his chosen contender–his hot brother Dylan Efron!

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron’s Brother Bares It All in Japan

Zac Efron is highly confident that his equally gorgeous brother Dylan will emerge victorious in the third season of The Traitors. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zac spoke about his brother being on the show and even reminisced about their days playing as children. He said Dylan has a special lucky energy to him,

“I think he’s going to win. He’s really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it.”

If someone would have told me before #TheTraitorsUS started that Dylan Efron would be one of my favorite players this season…

pic.twitter.com/kcC72bhQTl — Sarah Little (@sarahlittle96) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: Zac Efron’s Hot Brother Joins ‘The Traitors’

Zac also said, “If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He’s that good, so I got high hopes for him.” Dylan is one of twenty-one players who will be competing on the show to see who could win the $250,000 prize money.

Advertisement

RELATED: Efron Brothers Enjoyed Water Sports While Shirtless

The Traitors features a group of contestants, some of whom are secretly chosen as “traitors,” while the rest are called “faithful.” The faithful work together to figure out who the traitors are and eliminate them during a round-table discussion. At the same time, the traitors secretly choose one faithful to eliminate each night. If the faithful manage to expose all the traitors by the end, they share the prize money. However, if any traitors remain undetected, they take the entire prize for themselves.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dylan Efron Is Giving Brother Zac A Run For His Money: See Why

Since premiering on January 9, three episodes have already been released, and it was revealed that Dylan is a faithful. The younger Efron has been pretty good at trying to figure who the traitors are in the game. However, we do have to watch out for whether he survives the game long enough to win the cash prize of $250,000. Efron has accused Bob the Drag Queen as a traitor–and Dylan was right! The show is exciting and mysterious and we can’t wait to see whether Efron survives the show until the very end.

Advertisement

RELATED: The ‘Traitors’ host thanks everyone with a 3 am shirtless selfie

Catch The Traitors Season 3 on Peacock and try to figure out who the traitors and faithfuls are.

RELATED: Dylan Efron, Sam Asghari, and a Gay British Royal Join The Traitors S3

Source: Entertainment Tonight