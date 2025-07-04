Dylan O’Brien Gets Deliciously Unruly in ‘Ponyboi’

Dylan O’Brien is not here to play it safe — and in Ponyboi, his latest film, he dives headfirst into queer chaos and doesn’t look back.

In a recent E! News interview, the Maze Runner and Teen Wolf alum opened up about why this LGBTQ+ thriller is close to his heart. The film stars River Gallo as an intersex laundromat clerk-turned-sex worker who goes on the run after a drug deal goes south. O’Brien plays Vinnie, a tough guy with a tangled role as both Ponyboi’s pimp and occasional lover.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dylan O’Brien Drops His Pants and a Freestyle in ‘Ponyboi’

But for Dylan, it’s more than a role — it’s personal.

“I have many people in my life in the queer space and in the trans space. It’s always been something natural to me to support people that I love and that I want to see—especially in this industry—telling stories, especially now.”

O’Brien, whose queer sibling Julz has influenced his perspective, said he’s “thankful” the film is coming out at such a politically charged moment.

Advertisement

“It couldn’t be more of a meaningful moment for this movie to be coming out now.”

He also gushed about Gallo’s performance and what it means to see an intersex character lead a story like this:

“To see a film like this representing the trans community with a lead intersex character [like] we’ve never seen before—so in your face—it’s f**king wild and messy and it’s a wild ride.

It’s such a ‘f–k you’ right now and the exact one that we need.”

Advertisement

O’Brien’s enthusiasm isn’t just actor talk — it’s the sound of someone who’s not just taking up space, but using it with intention. His role in Ponyboi marks a clear pivot toward championing queer voices, not just onscreen but behind the camera, too.

“[It’s also about] who I want to, for lack of a better word, get in bed with…

If I can be a part of championing their project or being a part of a new voice being lent to this space in this industry, then f–k yeah, let’s go.”

Advertisement

Gallo, who both wrote and stars in the film, brings rare authenticity to the lead role — and O’Brien isn’t the only one taking notice. With support from co-stars like The White Lotus’s Murray Bartlett and Pose’s Indya Moore, the film pushes boundaries without asking permission.

Ponyboi is more than provocative — it’s political, powerful, and proudly queer. It’s now in select U.S. theaters and hits more UK screens on July 23. If you’re tired of sanitized representation and craving something unapologetically real, this one’s got your name on it.

Source: ENews