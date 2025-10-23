Elon Musk, the billionaire who can launch rockets into orbit but can’t seem to keep his tweets in check, is once again in hot water — this time for throwing out what many have called homophobic shade in a bitter feud with NASA’s acting administrator, Sean Duffy.

The online clash began when Duffy, who’s also the Trump administration Transport Secretary, told CNBC that SpaceX was lagging behind schedule on the Artemis program — the ambitious project aiming to put humans back on the moon by 2028.

Duffy added that the U.S. government was opening lunar contracts to other contenders, like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. And just like that, Musk’s ego seemed to leave Earth’s atmosphere.

From Moon Landings to Musk’s Meme Wars

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to unleash a barrage of memes, name-calling, and thinly veiled insults.

He referred to Duffy as “Sean Dummy,” accused him of “trying to kill NASA,” and even questioned his intelligence, saying that,

“At this point, I am not advocating any particular candidate for NASA Administrator. I am just desperate for someone with a 3 digit IQ.”

But what raised eyebrows — and plenty of criticism — were Musk’s use of GIFs and memes with homophobic undertones, apparently mocking Duffy’s perceived demeanor rather than his policies. For many, this wasn’t just another Musk tantrum; it was another example of how easily online discourse devolves into toxic masculinity and coded homophobia.

Behind the Drama: A Billionaire Breakup in Space

Now, here’s where the plot thickens — and gets a little Real Housewives of Silicon Valley. Musk’s favorite astronaut-billionaire, Jared Isaacman, was once his top choice to run NASA. But earlier this year, Trump reportedly ghosted Musk harder than a bad Tinder date and pulled Isaacman’s nomination.

Jared Isaacman says the media has overblown his relationship with Elon Musk Other people in the government had been talking to him about getting involved prior to his nomination “I’ve only spoken to him a couple dozen times” “Elon is [arguably] the most accomplished… pic.twitter.com/NTvnwGQolD — Latest in space (@latestinspace) June 5, 2025

It’s not entirely clear what caused the fallout between Trump and Musk, but the two have been throwing shade like exes who still share custody of a Twitter account. Musk, once one of Trump’s most high-profile business allies, is now behaving like someone who got uninvited from Mar-a-Lago and decided to subtweet about it for eternity.

Since then, Musk has used his platform to campaign for Isaacman’s return while dragging Duffy through the digital mud. In Musk’s mind, it’s not about NASA — it’s about control.

The Stakes Are Galactic

Duffy insists that bringing more private companies into the fold is about strengthening the U.S. against China, which aims to land its own astronauts by 2030. But for Musk, who’s used to being the only billionaire in the room, the move feels like a demotion wrapped in bureaucratic red tape — and he’s reacting like someone just told him he wasn’t the main character anymore.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk SLAMS Acting NASA Admin Sean Duffy, dubbing him “Sean Dummy” and accusing him of trying to KILL NASA! Musk also blasts “The person responsible for America’s space program can’t have a 2-digit IQ!” 😱 pic.twitter.com/69nEsuPoFC — The Age Of Genz (@TheAgeOfGenZ) October 21, 2025

When Musk’s Ego Overshadows Exploration

NASA and the White House have chosen to stay mostly silent on Musk’s latest outburst, confirming only that Duffy is a temporary appointee helping the president select the next administrator.

But silence doesn’t erase the issue: Musk’s repeated use of homophobic humor as an insult reveals how even powerful men still rely on outdated, bigoted tropes to assert dominance. It’s not just immature — it’s dangerous, especially from someone who leads the country’s biggest private space contractor.

Because if there’s one thing the Artemis program is trying to prove, it’s that humanity can aim higher. Musk might want to start by doing the same — preferably without subtweeting his ex along the way.

Houston, we might have a diva problem on our hands.

