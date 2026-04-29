What We Know About the Reopened Epstein Zorro Ranch Investigation

When people discuss Jeffrey Epstein, the conversation often centers on his private island in the Caribbean. But renewed attention is now turning to another property long linked to disturbing allegations: Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

Fresh claims from alleged survivors, a reopened state investigation, and comments from elected officials have placed the sprawling ranch back in the spotlight.

Here is a breakdown of what is happening and why it matters.

Congresswoman Raises New Concerns

New Mexico Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury recently appeared on 60 Minutes Australia, where she spoke about Epstein and convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

During the interview, Stansbury reportedly described the pair as “serial abusers” and “super predators,” while discussing efforts to support survivors and pursue accountability.

She also referenced one unnamed alleged victim who said they had been invited to a gathering at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, where they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

Those remarks have added to growing public interest in what allegedly occurred at the property over many years.

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What Is Zorro Ranch?

Zorro Ranch is a large estate in rural New Mexico that Epstein owned for roughly 25 years.

The remote property has often been described as isolated, sitting far from major cities and surrounded by open land. Unlike Epstein’s island, the ranch received less public attention for years, despite multiple allegations tied to it.

Now, state authorities are trying to better understand the scale of any abuse that may have taken place there.

New Mexico Reopens Investigation

According to reporting, New Mexico reopened its investigation into allegations connected to the ranch earlier this year. Officials are now examining how many women and girls from the state may have been harmed there. Previously, only one known local resident had publicly been identified in connection with alleged abuse at the ranch.

State Representative Marianna Anaya, who co-sponsored a state Truth Commission probe related to Epstein, told Reuters that the commission has been contacted by several local alleged victims. That marked the first public acknowledgment from the commission that New Mexico residents had come forward saying they were abused at the ranch.

Dozens sought help from a Santa Fe center in 2019 for experiences linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, as New Mexico investigates alleged abuse at the property https://t.co/IKIe64Lsdv pic.twitter.com/7uyBv5905h — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2026

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Support for Survivors and Possible Cases

Anaya also said the Truth Commission is working with the New Mexico Department of Justice to help survivors who may still have tangible legal claims. That could include efforts to identify any co-conspirators or individuals who may face criminal exposure.

Because Epstein died in 2019, many investigations now focus on associates, facilitators, or others who may have helped enable abuse.

Past Testimony From an Alleged Survivor

One of the women who has previously spoken publicly is Chauntae Davies, who has said she was abused by Epstein between 2001 and 2005.

🚨BREAKING NEWS | One of the women who survived Epstein has made shocking revelations. Listen carefully: “— Girls would wake up in a dark room on Epstein’s Zorro Ranch! — There, newborns would disappear after a while! — I would overhear conversations about using them to create… pic.twitter.com/Bb0a9LlTo4 — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 29, 2026

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Davies described Zorro Ranch as “eerie,” isolated, and deeply unsettling. She said the property felt so remote that screaming would not bring help. Davies also described living in fear while staying there, saying she waited in her room for someone to summon her to Epstein, which she claimed meant rape. She additionally claimed she overheard conversations about creating “the perfect baby” and searching for an ideal “gene pool.”

Her allegations are among the most widely reported accounts tied specifically to the ranch.

Earlier Community Reports

Back in 2019, Maria Jose Rodriguez Cadiz, head of Solace Sexual Assault Services in Santa Fe, said around 45 people sought information, therapy, or support related to alleged abuse at the ranch.

Cadiz estimated that a significant share of those contacts came from women who said they had been abused there, though she noted detailed records were not maintained.

Those comments suggested that concerns about Zorro Ranch extended beyond a handful of known cases.

Why This Matters Now

For years, public focus on Epstein largely revolved around Manhattan, Florida, and his island in the Virgin Islands. But the renewed scrutiny on Zorro Ranch highlights that allegations were not limited to infamous locations linked to his name.

For survivors, reopening the New Mexico investigation may offer a chance to be heard, seek support, and potentially aid future legal action.

For authorities, the challenge is determining what evidence still exists years later.

The renewed attention on Epstein’s New Mexico ranch shows that unanswered questions remain.

With more alleged victims reportedly coming forward and officials reviewing new information, the story surrounding Zorro Ranch may become a major new chapter in the wider Epstein case.

And for many survivors, that chapter is long overdue.