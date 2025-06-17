Evita’s Back, and So Are Jamie Lloyd’s Underdressed Finales

West End audiences are on their feet — and not just because of Don’t Cry for Me Argentina. The iconic musical Evita, reimagined by award-winning director Jamie Lloyd, has returned for a strictly limited run, and it’s already the hottest ticket in town. With West Side Story star and Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler taking center stage as Eva Perón, this production is equal parts theatrical prestige and rebellious flair.



So, what’s new in this Evita revival? Everything and nothing — in the best way possible. The bones of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical remain intact: a dazzling portrait of a complicated woman whose ambition, love, and heartbreak shaped a nation. But under Lloyd’s razor-sharp direction, this Evita feels stripped down and emotionally raw — less costume ball, more revolution rock concert.

But let’s talk about the moment everyone’s talking about: that curtain call. Maybe it’s superstition. Maybe it’s theatre magic. Or maybe Jamie Lloyd just really likes ending his shows with a splash of drama and a generous flash of thigh.

Whatever the reason, it’s fast becoming a signature move — one that Gay Twitter has clocked with the precision of a hawk in heat. “Jamie Lloyd must buy black boxer briefs in bulk,” one user quipped. Another declared, “He’s the Ryan Murphy of musical theatre — but sexier.” And honestly? They’re not wrong.

Between the bold casting (shoutout to a truly electric ensemble), the raw, stripped-down set design, and, well, the nearly-naked curtain calls, Evita under Lloyd’s direction feels like a fever dream you don’t want to wake up from. It’s visceral, messy, and not afraid to get a little weird — all in service of capturing the myth and madness of Eva Perón.

And as for Rodriguez’s now-legendary final bow? Let’s just say… you had to be there. But if you weren’t, don’t worry — Evita runs through September 6, and who knows what surprises are still in store. One thing’s for sure: if this is the future of West End revivals, we are very much on board. Preferably front row.

Is it superstition? Artistic ritual? Some kind of Jamie Lloyd inside joke? One thing’s for sure: Gay Twitter is thriving.

Beyond the curtain call antics, it’s worth noting the heart at the center of the spectacle. Jamie Lloyd — who co-parents three children with ex-partner Suzie Todd and is currently in a relationship with Sunset Boulevard actor Brandon LaVar — has long challenged traditional norms, both onstage and off. This Evita is no exception: bold, queer, intimate, and just the right amount of chaotic.

Catch Evita at the West End through September 6. Bring your heart. Maybe bring a fan. And whatever you do, don’t leave before curtain call.