Aydin Eyikan Is the Broadway Star You Can’t Stop Staring At

If the Emerald City had Instagram, Glinda would’ve never made it past Aydin Eyikan’s feed without double-tapping.

Aydin Eyikan is wicked—or at least, he was from 2003 to 2024, gracing the stage in Broadway’s long-running green-tinged juggernaut Wicked. That’s where he made his debut, and honestly, defying gravity must do wonders for your calves.

But these days, Eyikan is defying depravity instead—with a scroll-stopping Instagram presence that’s equal parts art, allure, and unapologetic abs. While some thirst traps build muscle at the gym, Eyikan tones up by being on stage. And that tracks: a gym-goer has to concentrate on certain parts of their body at a time, while dancers work on their entire body all at once.

The result? A vision of near-zero body fat, a defined, sexy physique, and flexibility that could give Cirque du Soleil performers an identity crisis. Eyikan doesn’t just serve looks—he delivers a full-course fantasy with a side of plié.

And don’t think that just because he’s in the mainstream spotlight that he won’t show off a lower silhouette. (Translation: thirst respectfully, but thirst nonetheless.)

But don’t let the steamy selfies distract you from the talent: Eyikan is a trained dancer with the kind of stage presence that can pull focus even in a cast full of Broadway elites. His movement is precise, expressive, and fluid—graceful when the scene calls for it, sharp when the choreography demands it. It’s the kind of embodied storytelling that makes a theater queen gasp in the mezzanine.

When he’s not on stage or blessing the internet with his bone structure, Eyikan is also a vocal advocate for representation in theater. As a queer man in an industry that still struggles with inclusivity, he’s become a kind of beacon—proof that talent, visibility, and sex appeal are not mutually exclusive.

Stage or stream, Aydin Eyikan should be center stage. Preferably shirtless.