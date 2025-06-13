An Instinct Exclusive with the Stars of ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’

Welcome back to Shadyside!

In the latest blood-soaked chapter of Netflix’s Fear Street franchise, prom season is in full swing at Shadyside High – and the stakes have never been deadlier. Set in 1988, Fear Street: Prom Queen follows a clique of glamorous ‘It Girls’ whose ruthless race for the crown turns sinister when a bold outsider enters the picture, and her competition starts vanishing one by one.

With slasher thrills, ‘80s nostalgia, and a queer-inclusive twist, this latest installment delivers a fresh and ferocious take on teen horror.

Instinct recently sat down with stars Suzanna Son and David Iacono to talk more about stepping into this twisted tale, how they approached their roles, and the significance of being part of a horror project that centers queer audiences – something the genre has long overlooked. We also caught up with Ariana Greenblatt, Rebecca Ablack, and Ella Rubin, who dove into the complexities of their characters and reflected on the film’s powerful themes of female empowerment.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Suzanna Son & David Iacono…

Ariana Greenblatt, Rebecca Ablack, & Ella Rubin…