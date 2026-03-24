Family Stabs Gay Relative Over Sexual Orientation in Florida

In what should be a place of love and safety, a Florida City family has tragically turned on one of its own. Grether Leidy Guadarramas Pena, a woman from the area, is now facing felony child abuse charges after allegedly cutting a young family member with a knife upon discovering he was gay. This shocking incident, in which a family member’s sexual orientation led to violence, isn’t just a sad story—it’s an outrage that exposes how deeply harmful and backward thinking can be, even within families that should offer nothing but acceptance and care.

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The Discovery of Discord

The drama kicked off when the boy’s brother found “gay things” on his Discord account, which, in a twist of tragic irony, led to an all-too-familiar saga of family “disappointment” and violence. The boy was reportedly forced to stand facing a wall—presumably to “reflect” on his sinful (read: perfectly normal) behavior—until Guadarramas got home from wherever she had been hiding her outdated views.

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Upon her return, Guadarramas allegedly grabbed her young relative by the arm, dragged him into the kitchen, and went full-on villain mode by grabbing a knife. As if the situation couldn’t get any worse, she held him against the counter and called for a family member to hold him down while she proceeded with her… cutting. But wait, it doesn’t stop there. In the aftermath, Guadarramas apparently turned into a hairdresser of horror, cutting the boy’s hair with scissors as if she were trying to “shame” him further.

A Family Member Steps In—Sort Of

To the credit of one family member who, upon realizing what was happening, stepped in to stop the attack. Sadly, this doesn’t excuse the fact that the rest of the family stood by or, worse yet, actively participated in the abuse. The hero of the hour may not be facing charges, but it begs the question: where was the collective moral compass of the family?

A Child Left to Pick Up the Pieces

When the boy finally opened up to his teacher a few days later, the whole ugly story was brought to light. And just like that, Guadarramas found herself arrested on a felony child abuse charge, with a Miami-Dade judge swiftly finding probable cause for the accusation. But the damage had already been done—this child had been scarred by the very people who should’ve been protecting him.

More Than Just a Family Tragedy

It’s not just a story of an isolated incident—it’s a glaring example of how some people’s irrational fear and hatred of LGBTQ+ individuals still have dangerous consequences. We live in a world where, apparently, a kid’s sexual orientation is still enough to make some people snap and lose all sense of human decency.

It’s almost too easy to be angry at Guadarramas, but the truth is this kind of behavior is too often fostered in closed-minded environments. It’s up to all of us to keep pushing for a world where people like Guadarramas aren’t given the opportunity to terrorize those who dare to live authentically. The family may have let this child down, but society has a responsibility to lift him up and make sure this kind of harm is never normalized.

In the meantime, one can only hope that the system, and the world at large, will continue to hold individuals like Guadarramas accountable—because, sadly, this story is just one of many where a child’s safety is threatened by ignorance and hate.

Source: Local10