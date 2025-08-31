Folsom Europe + Wowed By Waikiki + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Sterling Walker, who was in heaven at Folsom Europe in Berlin.

Advertisement

“The Traitors” champ Dylan Efron got his sunscreen on (click to play):

Dr. Yazan was wowed by Waikiki:

Advertisement

Patrick McDonald has a shovel and he’s not afraid to use it:

Advertisement

Iasser checked in from Beverly Hills…

Advertisement

…while Chris Bednarik was feeling merry in Mexico:

Fabricio Ternes worked from his outside office:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido stayed cool in the pool:

Advertisement

Joel Wieneke stood tall in the Maldives:

Advertisement

Okkar Min Maung’s crush is crushing back:

Ryan Walker was wacking weeds:

Advertisement

Mike shared his NYC summer:

Advertisement

Twins Luke and Paul danced it out (click to play):