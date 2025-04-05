Former Adult Star Damien Stone Dead at Age 32

Sad news to report today as STR8UPGAYPORN is reporting that former gay adult performer Damien Stone has passed away. Family members have allegedly stated that his sudden passing stemmed from complications related to an enlarged heart. He was just 32-years-old.

The Moldova to Pennsylvania superstar worked in the gay porn industry from 2017 to 2020. During that time, he appeared in over 22 titles for companies including Bromo, FaceDownAssUp, TheGuySite, ManUpFilms, Men, NakedSword, TransAngels and WhyNotBi. His popularity was partially spurred by his big physique and dark complexion.

When Damien Stone retired from the adult film industry in 2020, he briefly worked as a webcam model and OnlyFans content creator before completely leaving the business of sex. Instead, he focused his attention on further bodybuilding and is a three-time champion in the state of Pennsylvania. It’s a shame to think of what he could have accomplished nationally.

He also worked as an investor, owner and CEO in multiple avenues. His Twitter page lists him as real estate investor, day trader and owner or CEO of Maverick Crypto Holdings, Maverick Asset Management, Omega Labs and Nootropics Limited. Beauty and brains – he really did have the whole package.

Rest in Peace, Damien Stone

Sending love and light to his family, friends, fans and supporters. This is certainly a tragic, unexpected loss. May his legacy live on with all who knew him.