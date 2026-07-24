François Arnaud’s Bisexual Energy Is the Real Star of UA’s New Ad

François Arnaud is hot. There, we said it.

Thankfully, Under Armour was already ten steps ahead of us when it cast the bisexual actor as its newest ambassador. Because after watching the brand’s latest campaign, we’re convinced somebody in the marketing department deserves a raise. Perhaps several raises.

The Heated Rivalry star spends the commercial working out in his garage looking unfairly attractive in a tight fitting workout set. It’s all very wholesome fitness content for approximately thirty seconds.

Then things get considerably less wholesome.

The temperature rises, the shirt comes off, and suddenly those abs make their grand entrance. Arnaud continues his workout while both his male and female neighbors stop dead in their tracks to admire the view from across the street.

Honestly? Same.

We’ve never related more to fictional neighbors in our lives.

François Arnaud strips down and turns up the heat in new Under Armour ad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HPe132AJmV — François Arnaud News (@FrancoisANews) July 23, 2026

The Internet Is Down Bad for Arnaud

If you thought we were being dramatic, allow us to present the evidence.

“The Bi Energy in this commercial.”

“Is there such a thing as too hot???? God Damn.”

“This is more erotic than literal porn. I need him to obliterate my physical form into dust.”

Frankly, that’s poetry.

François Arnaud behind the scenes of his new Under Armour Campaign. pic.twitter.com/WTd50ZZBAc — ★ (@POPin4k) July 23, 2026

One particularly honest fan wrote, “I’m not kidding when I say I’m buying more UA leggings due to this ad and this ad alone. Keep up the bisexual advertising. It’s highly effective.”

And perhaps our favorite comment simply declared, “This bisexual a** ad. Ugh, yum.”

Meanwhile, someone else summed up the collective mood of the internet by writing, “Send help, I am so down bad for my bisexual baddie François it’s not even funny.”

No notes.

RELATED: Your Managers Don’t See It, But the World Does: François Arnaud’s Career Glow-Up

Hot, Bisexual, and Unapologetically Himself

Of course, Arnaud has been winning us over long before he started making us question our gym memberships.

Back in 2020, he publicly came out as bisexual in a thoughtful and deeply personal Instagram post that resonated with LGBTQ+ audiences everywhere.

“Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference,” he wrote.

He followed that with perhaps the most important part of his message.

“I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”

It’s honest, powerful, and sadly still something many bisexual men need to hear today.

We Fear Under Armour Has Won

Look, Under Armour may think it’s selling workout clothes, but we’re pretty sure it accidentally sold us on François Arnaud instead. Mission accomplished.

Between his upcoming role alongside David Corenswet in the revival of Three Days of Rain, his growing list of exciting projects, and this aggressively attractive ad campaign, Arnaud is having quite the year.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be watching this commercial again. Strictly for the bisexual representation, of course.