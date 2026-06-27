Francois Arnaud and David Corenswet Are Teaming Up in 2027

Move over Hollywood, Francois Arnaud and David Corenswet are going to Broadway!

Sometimes a casting announcement arrives that makes theatre lovers cheer. Other times it makes LGBTQ+ fans immediately start calculating flights to New York.

This is definitely the second kind.

Francois Arnaud and David Corenswet are officially joining forces for their Broadway debuts in the upcoming revival of Three Days of Rain, Richard Greenberg’s acclaimed 1997 drama that earned a Pulitzer Prize nomination the following year. Joining them is Emmy nominated actress Yvonne Strahovski, with acclaimed director Anna D. Shapiro at the helm.

Needless to say, expectations are already sky high.

One Story, Two Generations

Three Days of Rain has long been considered one of contemporary theatre’s most compelling family dramas. Interestingly enough, the 1997 original played Off-Broadway with Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and Bradley Cooper in the cast, according to Playbill.

According to the New York Theatre Guide, the play begins with the children of a celebrated architect and his business partner gathering for the reading of a will. As they search for answers about their parents’ complicated relationships, long buried family secrets begin to emerge.

The second act rewinds the story, with the same actors portraying the previous generation. Audiences watch the mystery unfold from an entirely different perspective, revealing the emotional truths hidden beneath decades of assumptions.

Arnaud will take on the dual roles of Pip and Theo, while Corenswet plays Walker and Ned. Strahovski completes the trio as Nan and Lina, giving all three performers the opportunity to showcase two distinct characters within the same production.

RELATED: Your Managers Don’t See It, But the World Does: François Arnaud’s Career Glow-Up

Two Actors, One Exciting Moment

Although this marks Broadway debuts for both actors, neither is a newcomer to the craft.

Many fans have recently fallen for Arnaud through his performance as Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, but his résumé stretches across television, film, and international productions. His ability to balance emotional vulnerability with effortless charisma has made him one of the most quietly impressive actors working today. Arnaud’s co-star Robbie G.K., whose character plays opposite Arnaud’s character, even commented on the show’s Instagram post, “So excited for you [Arnaud] and this.”

Fortunately for fans, his Broadway adventure is only one stop on a very busy schedule. Arnaud is also set to reprise his beloved role as Scott when Heated Rivalry returns for its highly anticipated second season.

Corenswet, meanwhile, may be making his Broadway debut, but the stage has always been close to his heart.

Long before becoming one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars, the actor studied drama at Juilliard, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Theatre has always been part of his artistic foundation, making this Broadway milestone feel less like a first step and more like a long awaited homecoming.

He also continues to expand his film career, with an upcoming role as John Tuggle, the player famously remembered as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final selection in the 1983 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

RELATED: THROWBACK: David Corenswet Strips Down Into His Briefs

Broadway’s Next Must See Event

There is something especially exciting about watching two actors at pivotal moments in their careers share the same stage.

Arnaud brings years of nuanced screen performances and undeniable chemistry with audiences. Corenswet contributes classical theatre training alongside undeniable movie star appeal. Together with Strahovski, the revival promises a cast capable of handling every emotional turn Greenberg’s layered script demands.

Performances begin in February 2027, and if this casting announcement is any indication, Three Days of Rain is already shaping up to be one of Broadway’s hottest tickets.

After all, putting Francois Arnaud and David Corenswet in the same production feels less like a casting decision and more like a gift to theatre fans everywhere.