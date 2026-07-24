‘Big Brother’ Fans Slam Kamu Kirk Over Drag Comments

It takes a lot to steal the spotlight on Big Brother. You have to outwit your roommates, survive the nomination block, dodge betrayal, and somehow keep a straight face while someone insists they’re “playing an honest game.” But this week, the biggest plot twist didn’t come from a blindside—it came from a conversation about drag.

RELATED: Kameron Michaels Is Serving Muscle Daddy Out of Drag

Season 28 has already been serving everything reality TV fans signed up for: shaky alliances, whispered strategy sessions, and enough paranoia to make everyone side-eye the kitchen island. Now, Jason De Puy—better known to RuPaul’s Drag Race fans as Salina EsTitties—is at the center of a controversy that’s escaped the house and taken over social media.

As the first drag queen ever to compete on Big Brother, Salina EsTitties arrived carrying more than just fabulous luggage. For many LGBTQ+ viewers, her casting felt like a long-overdue milestone. But for at least one fellow houseguest, getting into drag wasn’t exactly part of the game plan.

A Big Brother conversation escapes the house

While chatting with Head of Household Rick Devens, MMA fighter Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk made a remark that quickly became the internet’s latest reality TV discourse.

“Bro, miss me with the drag stuff. Miss me. I’m still an MMA guy, and I have an image to uphold.”

Kamu says they can miss him with that drag stuff, because he has an image to uphold #bb28 pic.twitter.com/MFBhe9gZh0 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 17, 2026

If there’s one thing the Big Brother fandom loves almost as much as analyzing alliances, it’s analyzing every sentence someone utters at 2 a.m. on the live feeds. Within hours, the clip had spread across social media, with many viewers calling Kirk’s remarks anti-drag and arguing that they reinforced harmful stereotypes about masculinity and gender expression.

Frankie Grande did not RSVP to the nonsense

Among the first former houseguests to weigh in was Frankie Grande, who responded with all the subtlety of a veto meeting gone spectacularly off the rails.

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“Um. What the fuck is this horseshit?! Get these homophobic bigots out of the fucking house IMMEDIATELY. Both of them. Ew this conversation makes me sick to my stomach. I’m disgusted. This better be the biggest thing ever when I wake up tomorrow or I’m flipping a table… fuck. Ew. Gross.”

Grande later clarified that he wasn’t accusing Devens of sharing Kirk’s views, acknowledging there wasn’t enough context to judge why the Head of Household engaged in the conversation. His opinion on Kirk’s remarks, however, remained crystal clear.

“Ok. I concede there is not enough info in the clip to understand Deven’s motivations. Hopefully he was just taping into Kamu’s energy for game reasons. Regardless, men behaving in a repulsed or shocked way when a man dresses feminine or in women’s clothing is homophobic. Period.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Season 27 alum Jimmy Heagerty also stepped into the chat—and, let’s just say, he didn’t bring a peace offering.

“Told you this motherfucker was a flop – This is disgusting behavior and the opposite of masculinity – nobody’s forcing you to get in drag, nobody’s forcing you to wear unicorn pajamas, and if you don’t wanna wear it, you can just shut the fuck up”

The drag debate leaves fans divided

As clips continued making the rounds, the conversation quickly evolved beyond a single comment. Many fans agreed with the former houseguests, saying Kirk’s remarks echoed long-standing stereotypes that drag somehow clashes with an athlete’s image or masculinity.

Others saw it differently, arguing that Kirk was simply expressing that drag isn’t for him rather than criticizing Salina EsTitties personally. Suddenly, the season’s hottest debate wasn’t about who deserved to go home—it was about where people draw the line between personal preference and prejudice.

Love it or loathe it, Big Brother has always been at its most fascinating when the conversations outside the house become just as compelling as the game inside it. This time, the alliances may shift, the nominations will change, and another houseguest will eventually walk out the front door. But the discourse? That’s looking like this season’s strongest alliance.

And somewhere in the middle of all the chaos sits Salina EsTitties, who came to make Big Brother history and, without even trying, ended up giving the fandom one more thing to passionately argue about between eviction nights.

And if a Gay Man Said The Same Words? And They Have.

“Bro, miss me with the drag stuff. Miss me. I’m still an MMA guy, and I have an image to uphold.” Those were the words. You all know fellow gay men that heavily embrace their masculinity, want nothing to do with drag, would never put a dress on. If they said that, would you still call them homophobic? Would you still roast him? Or would you just realize that he personally likes his masculine things and personally does not want to wear a dress.

So… what do you think? Were Kamu Kirk’s comments simply a personal preference that got blown out of proportion, or did they cross the line into reinforcing harmful stereotypes about drag and masculinity? Sound off in the comments—we’re curious to hear where you stand on the latest Big Brother debate.