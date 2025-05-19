Frankie Grande On New Single ‘Boys,’ Upcoming Debut Album, and Pride

On May 16, Frankie Grande dropped the sexiest, sassiest, and most unapologetically queer anthem of the season – and he’s turning up the volume on Pride 2025.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer recently ventured into music and is embracing his pop star era with “Boys,” a bold, flirtatious single and music video that reimagines Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” through a fabulously queer lens. Powered by infectious synths and a hook that demands to be shouted from the dance floor.

Advertisement

“‘Boys’ is my unapologetically queer twist on a pop classic because boys just wanna get some,” Grande exclaims. “I wrote it about a magical trip to Fire Island for Pride where I felt totally free, fierce, and fabulous. This track is a ‘Gay Pride’ summer anthem for anyone who’s ever danced all night, kissed under the stars, and lived their truth out loud!”

This track was produced in partnership with MISTR, the largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, delivering 100 percent free PrEP and DoxyPEP, and arrives on the heels of Grande’s debut single “Rhythm of Love,” which continues to buzz with over one million streams since releasing in March.

Advertisement

Both songs set the tone for his upcoming debut album Hotel Rock Bottom, arriving June 27 via Casablanca Records.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about his musical journey and the importance of creating music that celebrates authenticity, pleasure, and Pride. He also shares what he hopes fans take away from his lyrics, upcoming festival performances, and whether a sibling tour with his sister, Ariana, might be on the horizon.

Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Frankie Grande…

Follow Grande: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube