Frankie Grande Is Here to Party—with the Boys

Get ready to crank up the heat, because Frankie Grande just dropped the sexiest, sassiest, and most unapologetically queer anthem of the season—and yes, it’s everything. His latest single, supported by LGBTQ+ creative collective @heymistr, is titled “Boys” and it’s the flirty, glitter-soaked locker room fantasy we didn’t know we needed.

Photo Credit: @frankiejgrande

Premiering May 16 on YouTube, the video is already teasing fans with neon-laced sneak peeks and steamy vibes. Picture this: Frankie, blonder than ever and dripping in neon green eyeshadow, struts into a locker room full of towel-clad hunks, rocking a bedazzled crop top that puts his insanely ripped abs front and center. Subtle? Absolutely not. But that’s the point.

Photo Credit: @frankiejgrande

As the beat drops and the boys start playfully competing for Frankie’s attention, he sings the instantly addictive chorus: “boys, boys, boys.” But it’s the verse that really seals the deal:

Wanna have a little fun, wanna fake a little love

Wanna leave ‘em when we’re done

Boys, boys, boys, boys

Cheeky? Yes. Catchy? Insanely. Iconic? Obviously.

The boys are coming out this Friday! 🤼‍♂️👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👋 Thank you @heymistr_ for the support with the Boys music video 🙏 Mistr provides 100% FREE PrEP. It’s prescribed online and delivered right to your door. Whether you have insurance or not, MISTR has you covered. Sign up at… pic.twitter.com/mIsSxP4tWl — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 12, 2025

The video is a delicious fever dream of flirtation and fantasy, featuring Frankie making out with a very hot mystery man (we’re still recovering, honestly) while surrounded by gorgeous guys who are clearly ready to wait their turn. It’s giving bold, it’s giving glam, it’s giving pop star on his glitter throne, and we are so here for it.

Photo Credit: @frankiejgrande

This isn’t a collab with @heymistr, but their creative support and visual magic are all over this release, helping Frankie create a world where queer joy, freedom, and a bit of drama take center stage. It’s a celebration of fun, flirtation, and living your truth—even if you leave ‘em a little heartbroken.

Let’s not forget—Frankie Grande has always been about living out loud. But this? This is a new era. He’s not just the life of the party. He is the party.

Photo Credit: @frankiejgrande

So mark your calendars for May 16, grab your glitter, and get ready to join Frankie in the hottest locker room you’ve ever seen. Because if this is what the boys are up to, we’ll happily line up too.