Fraser Olender and Matt Rogers Confirm They’re a Couple

In a match made in Bravo heaven, Below Deck star Fraser Olender and comedian Matt Rogers are officially a couple, and the internet is totally here for it. If you missed it, Olender spilled the tea on November 17th in an Instagram post that had all the feels — and a bit of a health scare mixed in for dramatic flair.

Fraser’s Health Scare: Enter Matt Rogers, Hero

Let’s be real: when you’re laying in a hospital bed, attached to machines and heavily medicated, you want a very special human by your side. And Fraser got just that. In his post, he shared that he’d been unable to attend the third and final day of BravoCon due to a health emergency involving his heart and lungs. But what was even more heartwarming than the slew of BravoCon selfies was the presence of Matt Rogers, who stayed with him through the night.

Fraser wrote, “A very special human stayed with me until 5am whilst I lay there useless, in agony, attached to multiple machines and pumped with the strongest meds — sooo grateful for him, the nurses and the docs!” It’s clear Fraser is head over heels for Matt — and based on the Instagram carousel, it looks like Matt might just feel the same way. Cue the collective sigh from Bravo fans everywhere.

Matt’s Support: More Than Just a Comic Relief

In the midst of all the BravoCon chaos, Matt was there for Fraser, keeping him company, and proving that he’s not just the funny guy on the Las Culturistas podcast, but also a genuinely supportive partner. (Can we get a round of applause for Matt’s emotional availability?) In a cheeky comment under Fraser’s post, Matt reassured fans: “Healthy like an ox, unbreakable, hot, etc.” Well, alright, Matt — we love the confidence!

Public Displays of Affection at BravoCon

The couple’s adorable energy didn’t stop there. Matt also shared his own Instagram post from BravoCon, which included a sweet pic of them beaming at the Las Vegas event, letting the world know they’re no longer keeping their love under wraps. This was, of course, after Fraser had posted a picture of the two of them sharing an affectionate embrace at the taping for Wicked: One Wonderful Night. If that’s not couple goals, we don’t know what is.

Fraser and his “Picky” Phase: A Plot Twist We Didn’t See Coming

But let’s take a step back — remember when Fraser was living his single and loving it life just a few months ago? Back in May, when he was chatting with PEOPLE alongside some other Bravo bachelors (Shep Rose, Jesse Solomon, Carl Radke, Tom Schwartz, and Tyson Beckford, no less), he was adamant that he was still on the market. “I’m picky, I’m traveling 24/7,” he said, adding that his ideal match was someone “composed.” But little did he know, the very special human he was describing was waiting backstage at BravoCon, ready to steal his heart.

The Future Looks Bright for This Dynamic Duo

While it’s clear Fraser’s love life is a bit of a plot twist for fans (and probably for him too), it’s also proof that love can sneak up on you when you least expect it. And judging by the pictures from BravoCon, this dynamic duo is just getting started.

So, what does this mean for the future of Below Deck and Las Culturistas? Well, we’re eagerly awaiting Fraser’s next season to see how his romance with Matt plays out (as if the drama of yacht life wasn’t enough). And let’s be real, Matt and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards are about to get a whole lot more fabulous with this love story in full bloom.

Love, Bravo Drama, and Instagram Goals

In a world where love can feel like a reality show plotline, it’s refreshing to see these two keep it real, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Here’s to more laughter, more BravoCon shenanigans, and, most importantly, more adorable Instagram posts that make us believe in love and Bravo drama all over again.

Also, can someone get Matt on a Below Deck reunion already? Because if this relationship is anything like a yacht’s best charter season, we’re here for it.

Source: People