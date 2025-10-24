In a world where judgment often comes quicker than understanding, one man’s story is quietly challenging societal norms — not for fame, controversy, or rebellion, but for something as universal as it is noble: to give his children a better life.

Meet Yan Jiayou, a Taiwanese mechanical engineer, entrepreneur, and single father of two. Prior to the pandemic, he juggled his professional job with a small side business operating claw machines. But like millions of others around the globe, Jiayou’s life was upended by COVID-19. His business faltered. His salary as an engineer simply wasn’t enough to cover his growing responsibilities — and as a divorced father, he knew failure wasn’t an option.

Porn is the answer

“I needed the extra income,” Jiayou told Taiwanese media outlet ETToday in a candid interview. “I am divorced with two kids, and my full-time job doesn’t bring in enough to support the family.”

And so, at a time when the world was at a standstill and most people were stuck at home, he entered a profession many would never consider — adult entertainment. He began acting in straight adult films, quickly racking up over 150 roles in three and a half years. At his peak, Jiayou was filming up to 15 scenes a month, supporting his children through the most unexpected of careers.

But as the industry evolved, so did demand. His workload drastically dropped, and his income fell with it — sometimes down to a mere NT$10,000 (about $340) a month. That’s when his agency pivoted, focusing more on gay porn and asking Jiayou if he would be willing to cross over.

For Jiayou, this wasn’t about identity or orientation — it was about survival and commitment. After speaking with another straight actor who had already made the transition, Jiayou ultimately agreed. “Whether it is gay or straight porn, it is still acting. If I can adjust my mindset, I could give it a try,” he said.

The switch, however, was far from easy. His first gay scene was particularly difficult — an elaborate production mimicking a public apology press conference. “It felt deeply humiliating,” Jiayou recalled. Surrounded by extras pretending to be journalists, some of whom were real-life friends, he said it felt like “losing [his] virginity in front of people [he] knew.”

Yet Jiayou pushed on, learning to treat each scene like a professional set.

“I am constantly thinking about lines, choreography, reacting to everything happening on set. My brain never stops, and I can’t just ‘enjoy’ the process,” he admitted.

His reason for enduring the discomfort? His children.

“When my kids ask if they can take up a hobby or learn something new, I can’t bring myself to say, ‘I can’t afford it.’ So I need another income to cover the gaps.”

Despite the stigma surrounding the adult film industry, Jiayou’s story is one of quiet strength and emotional intelligence. It also sheds light on the sacrifices many parents make behind closed doors — choices that may never be understood, let alone celebrated, by society.

His family remains unaware of his adult film career.

“My parents are older and they wouldn’t know how to find my content,” he said. “I sometimes take on roles as an extra in mainstream productions just so I can tell them I am an actor.”

At its core, Yan Jiayou’s story is not about scandal — it’s about love, endurance, and the deeply human desire to care for those we cherish. In a world quick to shame, his journey reminds us that dignity doesn’t lie in the job title, but in the intention behind every sacrifice.

