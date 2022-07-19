Will The Gay Couple Live In M. Night’s New Horror Film?

M. Night Shyamalan’s news film will have two gay men as the starring roles? That’s exciting!

Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff are set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. They’re joined by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird, according to Deadline. While the cast list has been known for some time now, the plot of the movie has been under lock and key for MONTHS! That is, until now.

Over the weekend, it was revealed by CNBC News that the film will be an adaptation of horror novel The Cabin At The End Of The World by author Paul Tremblay. In his interview with CNBC News, Tremblay revealed that Aldridge and Groff will in fact play a gay couple in the film.

In the original novel, the characters Andrew and Eric (no word on which actor will play which role) decided to move to New England. They bring their adopted daughter, Wen, to a secluded cabin. But, of course, scary things start happening in the family’s new home. Soon the family are invaded by strangers, who claim that one of the family members must die to stop the upcoming apocalypse.

When talking about the film adaption, Paul Tremblay shared that he had no contractual say over the film. That said, he did get to visit the production for two days. The author walked away, “impressed with the positive creative atmosphere [Shyamalan] engendered.”

As for his impression of the actors, he said, “The actors were fully committed, engaged and emotionally connected to the story, and embodied the spirit of the characters from what I could see. Between shots, they asked me thoughtful questions about the book, and they were beyond generous with their time and attention. Getting to chat with them was one of my favorite parts of the set visit.”

Jonathan Groff is an Emmy and two-time Tony Award nominee who’s known for his starring role in Netflix’s Mindhunter and HBO’s Looking. He’s also recently co-starred in The Matrix Resurrections and is known as the voice of Kristoff and Sven in Disney’s Frozen series.

Meanwhile, Ben Aldridge is an English actor who also has a history in theatre. After graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, the actor transitioned from the stage to the screen. This includes roles such as “Arsehole Guy” in the Emmy hit Fleabag and a co-lead in the DC Comics prequel series Pennyworth.

Despite being based on the book, it’s most likely that M. Night Shyamalan, who’s known for twists, will change the story’s plot and ending. We’ll find out when Universal Pictures releases the movie on February 3, 2023.

Source: Deadline, CNBC,