If you thought midterms were scary, imagine running into Duolingo himself on Halloween night. That’s exactly what happened at the University of Southern California this weekend, when a student—who goes by @dima.is.fit on Instagram—turned heads (and probably struck fear into the hearts of language learners everywhere) with his spot-on Duolingo costume.

Dima, a Computer Science major from the class of 2027, showed up to the Halloween festivities dressed as the world’s most persistent green bird. You know, the one who guilt-trips you into practicing Spanish at 11:59 p.m.? Yeah, that one.

Duolingo but Make it Hot

The costume was perfection: bright green feathers, wide eyes, and an expression that screamed, “You haven’t practiced French in three days.” He wasn’t just dressed up—he embodied the bird. In his video, now making rounds on social media, Dima flaps his way through the party, looking like he’s on a mission to collect streaks or souls (possibly both).

And, of course, the internet did what it does best: it lost its mind. Comments poured in ranging from “I’m terrified but also proud” to “Duolingo finally found me in real life.” Even the official Duolingo account would be proud of this dedication to chaos and education.

Halloween costumes come and go—Barbie, Ken, and a dozen overdone skeletons—but it’s not every day someone commits to the bit like this. There’s something poetic about a Computer Science major dressing up as the ultimate algorithm of guilt. Duolingo doesn’t just haunt your phone notifications; now, apparently, he haunts frat parties too.

Source: @dima.is.fit

When You Actually Want the Duolingo Bird to Haunt You

But here’s the thing: underneath the humor, Dima’s costume kind of makes sense. College students live on the edge of deadlines and caffeine, and what’s scarier than an app that reminds you you’re failing at self-improvement? It’s both relatable and horrifying—a perfect 2025 mood.

As the comments kept rolling in, one sentiment stood out: “We’ve all been haunted by Duolingo, but he looks so good doing it.” And honestly? They’re right. The costume was clever, the delivery iconic, and the humor top-tier.

So, if you ever feel a chill down your spine at night this Halloween, it’s probably not a ghost—it’s Dima the Duolingo Owl, flapping through campus, whispering softly: “You haven’t done your Spanish lesson today.”