Get Ready for More Cooper Koch in Calvin Klein

If you haven’t heard of Cooper Koch yet, it’s likely because you’ve been living off-grid, or perhaps just tragically straight. But for the rest of us with Wi-Fi and taste, Cooper Koch is the new patron saint of twink-led thirst traps, queer-coded TV trauma, and Calvin Klein campaigns that leave little—very little—to the imagination.

Koch first captured queer hearts (and a few other organs) with his performance in Swallowed, a deeply unnerving body horror flick that was equal parts horrifying and homoerotic. But it was his turn as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s 2024 Netflix series that launched him into full-blown queer stardom. The show retold the infamous story of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in 1989, and Koch gave a performance so compelling that even Erik Menendez himself might have blushed.

Since then, Koch hasn’t just stayed in the limelight—he’s been practically marinating in it. Making his red carpet debut with boyfriend Stuart McClave, he quickly became the internet’s boyfriend, your boyfriend’s boyfriend, and the boyfriend we all wish we had. And now, he’s back in our lives—and out of most of his clothes—thanks to Calvin Klein’s latest Pride campaign.

“This is Love. This is timeless. This is Pride. Cooper Koch sparks energy in the new campaign,” reads the official caption, though frankly, “sparks energy” feels like a polite understatement. With abs that look like they were forged by Greek gods on creatine and briefs that appear to be clinging for dear life, Koch isn’t just modeling underwear—he’s redefining it.

This isn’t his first Calvin Klein rodeo either. After a nearly-nude shoot in May that left queer Twitter gasping and bookmarking, Koch has returned to the brand like a blessed encore. This time, he’s styled in everything from just-woke-up jeans to that classic white tank and tighty whities combo—your standard-issue gay fantasy wardrobe.

Koch also recently shared his thoughts on the news that Erik and Lyle Menendez—his on-screen alter egos—had their sentences reduced to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole. In a statement, Koch said he was “so excited” for the pair.

Justice system updates aside, the gay internet is mostly “so excited” that Cooper Koch continues to be both politically engaged and aggressively shirtless. In a world of empty celebrity activism and mid-tier OnlyFans teasers, Koch is giving us queer people everything we’ve ever asked for: representation, realness, and really, really good lighting.

Long may he reign—in briefs, tank tops, and occasionally nothing at all.

Source: Variety