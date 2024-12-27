Get to Know Top 100 Model and LGBTQIA+ Activist Anej Sosic

The first Slovenian model who signed with Calvin Klein and a passionate LGBTQIA+ advocate, Anej Sosič, is the rising star you need to keep an eye on!

Anej Sosič was born on October 13, 1995 in Ljubljana, Slovenia where he was discovered at the age of 15 at a shopping mall…while he was skipping school when he was attending the High School of Art. Even though modeling wasn’t his first choice, Anej Sosic would soon discover that modeling would take him all over the world. In an exclusive interview with Fashionably Male, he shared:

“I realized it [modeling] can help me travel the world and give me the most incredible, colorful experience, therefore I took it seriously very quickly.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anej Sosic (@anej_sosic)

Over time, he began collaborating with renowned brands such as Calvin Klein, John Galliano, Guess Jeans, Levi’s, Valentino, Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, and Prada. His work has also been featured in prestigious publications like Elle, Vogue Man, Glamour Man, British GQ, Grazia Men, and on the cover of L’Officiel Hommes, and in 2020, he was nominated for Elle’s Top 100 Models (Social).

Even though Anej prefers to do editorial and ad campaigns because of the on-location shoots, he shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets after years working in the industry. Talking about a memorable runway show, he shared with Fashionably Male:

“My personal favourite was when we went from Milan to a beautiful location next to a lake in Switzerland for a fashion show. It was a team of almost 50 people (models, make up artists, hair stylist). We all spent the week together and by the end, we had a fashion show. Backstage was very emotional because we all got close to each other and made genuine friendships. But it was also very fun, loud music, dancing, laughing-pretty much a party backstage (laughs). I still talk to all of them today.”

He’s not only gorgeous to look at, but he also has a heart of gold. The model is a proud LGBTQIA+ advocate, and back in 2021, the model worked with TEDx on health legislations:

“Extremely happy to be back working with TEDx bringing awareness of health legislation within the Fashion industry and highlighting #TheFashionWorkersAct, a piece of legislation that will close legal loopholes by which management companies escape accountability and create basic protections for fashion’s creative forces.”

As an advocate for change, he collaborates with organizations like The Fashion Law (TEDx) to raise awareness about critical issues in the modeling industry, including eating disorders, abuse of power, and sexual discrimination. The gorgeous model splits his time between the US and Europe to balance his work between modeling and his advocacies.

The 6’2″ stunner first got into social activism by being a project manager for TEDx’s Fashion Law back in 2018 where he worked on health legislation for the fashion industry. He worked on addressing both mental and physical health–tackling bulimia, anorexia, depression, suicide prevention, which he says is close to his heart after losing close friends in the modeling world to suicide.

Anej Sosič is represented by Copenhagen-based Two Management Scandinavia, as well as WANTED & BANG in Mexico City. Check out his Instagram @anej_sosic.

Source: Fashionably Male