Get To Know Sizzling Hot Influencer Nick Champa

American actor, model, and social media sensation Nick Champa has taken TikTok by storm, amassing over 12.7 million followers captivated by his fiery thirst traps and hilarious videos. With nearly a million fans on Instagram, his magnetic charm and incredibly hot bod, Champa will surely draw more fans into his world.

Nick was born on September 13, 1995 in Dallas, Texas and has gone on to star in movies like Deadlocked, Astrid Clover, Charmers, and The Letter.

At 28 years old, Nick Champa has built an impressive following on his social media accounts. An aspiring actor at the time, Nick met what seems to be his then long-time boyfriend, Pierre Crespeau (also known as Pierre Boo), while auditioning for a movie in 2017. The couple began posting videos on their TikTok accounts, sharing their adventures of traveling, playing pranks on each other, and dancing, which garnered millions of genuine views on the platform. Their success on TikTok has transformed their lives, taking them from small-town beginnings to living large in Hollywood. Although they appear picture-perfect on camera, Nick and Pierre openly admit that their relationship is just like any other—it’s normal, with a sprinkle of arguments here and there. As Champa told NBC News:

“At the end of the day, we’re together, and we have moments that are happy.”

Based on Nick’s TIkTok account, it seems he and Pierre have broken up with Nick posting a video hinting at a break-up with his long-time boyfriend followed by another hint that he is now in a ‘talking stage’ with an unidentified person, captioning the post: “what a year lol.” It’s also possible that Nick may simply be dating–best of luck, Nick! It’s tough out there!

Check out some of Nick’s hottest moments on the Gram. Fair warning, these pictures aren’t exactly suited for work–so keep the brightness down (*wink*).

