Thicc Is Good + Double Spicy + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Naspolini, who made time for a ‘pit stop.’
Justin Moore had his hands full on Fire Island:
Max Souza kept it clean and sophisticated:
Matt Sabatino wished his bestie happy birthday:
Fran Tomas enjoyed the beaches of Dubai:
Alejo was down for a double spicy margarita:
Simu Liu kept it wrapped up:
Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy was busy living life:
Austin Butler covered Men’s Health Spain:
Roberto Portales survived leg day:
Tomas Gonzalez sent regards from Chile:
Andres Camilo stayed in bed with his doggo:
Vinny washed his car (click to play):
Ramon Ventura stayed out late:
Chase Carlson wishes summer would never end:
Ricky Martin paused for a pic or two (click to play):
Thai threw down cowboy style:
Nathan got thicc (in a good way):
Joel Wieneke is not one for regrets:
Mark likes that gym lighting:
The Williams Family danced it out (definitely worth watching):