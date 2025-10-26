Thicc Is Good + Double Spicy + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Naspolini, who made time for a ‘pit stop.’

Justin Moore had his hands full on Fire Island:

Max Souza kept it clean and sophisticated:

Matt Sabatino wished his bestie happy birthday:

Fran Tomas enjoyed the beaches of Dubai:

Alejo was down for a double spicy margarita:

Simu Liu kept it wrapped up:

Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy was busy living life:

Austin Butler covered Men’s Health Spain:

Roberto Portales survived leg day:

Tomas Gonzalez sent regards from Chile:

Andres Camilo stayed in bed with his doggo:

Vinny washed his car (click to play):

Ramon Ventura stayed out late:

Chase Carlson wishes summer would never end:

Ricky Martin paused for a pic or two (click to play):

Thai threw down cowboy style:

Nathan got thicc (in a good way):

Joel Wieneke is not one for regrets:

Mark likes that gym lighting:

The Williams Family danced it out (definitely worth watching):