Thicc Is Good + Double Spicy + More Eye Candy

by

GustavoNaspolini

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Naspolini, who made time for a ‘pit stop.’

Justin Moore had his hands full on Fire Island:

JustinM

Max Souza kept it clean and sophisticated:

Matt Sabatino wished his bestie happy birthday:

MattS

Fran Tomas enjoyed the beaches of Dubai:

FramTomas

Alejo was down for a double spicy margarita:

Alejo

Simu Liu kept it wrapped up:

Simu

Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy was busy living life:

GusK

Austin Butler covered Men’s Health Spain:

Austin

Roberto Portales survived leg day:

Roberto 1

Tomas Gonzalez sent regards from Chile:

TomasG

Andres Camilo stayed in bed with his doggo:

Andres

Vinny washed his car (click to play):

Vinny2

Ramon Ventura stayed out late:

Ramon

Chase Carlson wishes summer would never end:

ChaseC 1

Ricky Martin paused for a pic or two (click to play):

RickyM

Thai threw down cowboy style:

Thai 1

Nathan got thicc (in a good way):

Nathan got thicc

Joel Wieneke is not one for regrets:

Joel 1

Mark likes that gym lighting:

MarkW

The Williams Family danced it out (definitely worth watching):

WilliamsFam

