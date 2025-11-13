Towel to Total Snack: Why Powell’s New Film Has the Internet Drooling

Alright, y’all, it’s time to talk about the latest gift from the universe: Glen Powell. Let’s just say—thank you, Glen Powell. And thank you, Hollywood. Because in his newest film The Running Man, Powell does what no one asked for but everyone needed—he throws away his towel and serves a whole lot of cake. Cake in the most deliciously literal sense, of course.

RELATED: Forget the Cake, Glen Powell Served Body, Bulge, and Birthday Energy

After his now-infamous birthday pics sent the internet into a collective swoon last month (seriously, who told this man he could be that fine?), Powell’s latest role is setting the internet on fire again—this time, for something a little more, shall we say, flattering to the eyes. The film, an action-packed thriller, features a scene where Powell, as an all-American hero (as if we could have expected anything less), struts around in a towel. But—plot twist—the towel does not stay on for long. Nope, one dramatic tug later, and his “cake” is exposed for the world to enjoy. And enjoy, they did. Because as we all know, the internet doesn’t forget moments like these.

A Towel Drop That Has Everyone Talking

Take a look at the action below. We see Powell working hard in The Running Man, showing off his muscles in full force, proving his dedication to the role and his commitment to… well, looking incredible while doing it. The intensity in these shots is matched only by the sheer charm he’s packing.

A Cheeky Surprise That’s Worth the Wait

Fans went absolutely berserk when the scene dropped. It’s like we collectively took a deep breath, saw the towel fall, and collectively screamed, “YES. THIS. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR.” It’s clear that Glen Powell’s “chiseled charm” is not just reserved for the gym. He’s clearly been working on more than just his acting chops, if you know what I mean.

And then there’s this shot, which is straight-up iconic. A moment that’s made for the big screen—and our collective fantasies.

So, if you were already planning to see The Running Man this Friday, make sure you don’t blink during Powell’s scene. You won’t want to miss a single moment of that towel drop, or the perfectly sculpted “cake” that follows. And hey, if you’ve already seen the film, maybe it’s time to rewatch it… just for research purposes, of course.

To everyone who contributed to this moment—whether it was Powell himself, the director, or the wardrobe department—thank you. The LGBTQ+ community is here for it, and so is the entire internet. This is a gift we didn’t deserve, but we are most certainly going to appreciate it.

So don’t forget: The Running Man hits theaters this Friday, and trust me—you won’t want to miss Glen Powell’s towel drop. It’s an action-packed thrill ride with a side of cake that’s sure to leave us all hungry for more.